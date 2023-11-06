Deveronvale’s Horace Ormsby transfer-listed

Horace Ormsby has been placed on Deveronvale’s transfer list.

The winger is in second season with the Banffers having signed for the club in the summer of 2022, however, he now appears set for a move elsewhere.

Ormsby, whose contract expires in the summer, was previously plying his trade in Essex before moving to Aberdeen and arriving at Princess Royal Park.

Last season he netted 10 goals for Deveronvale and has scored once this term.

It is understood there was interest in Ormsby during the summer, but Vale managed to hold on to one of their prized assets.

Now it remains to be seen how much longer he will be with the Breedon Highland League side.