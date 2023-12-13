Body of Skye man found in wooded area more than a year after he went missing

The body of a man missing for more than a year has been found in a wooded area near Portree on the Isle of Skye, police have announced.

The discovery was made around 3pm on Tuesday, December 3, west of Portree.

Police say formal identification has yet to take place but the family of Harry MacDonald who went missing in September 2022 has been informed.

The 59-year-old was last seen in the Peinmore area on September 20 and had not been heard from since.

A police spokesperson said: “The death is currently being treated as unexplained pending further enquiries. A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”