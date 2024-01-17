Book lovers will adore this five-bed Bieldside property with library area

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Book lovers will adore this five-bed Bieldside property with library area

Bieldside property boasts five bedrooms, landscaped gardens, an extensive basement, off-street parking and is in excellent condition ready for it next owner

By Jacqueline Wake Young
The Bieldside home
Number 38 Baillieswells Drive in Bieldside near Aberdeen.

Location is crucial, say real estate experts and Bieldside near Aberdeen is nothing if not desirable.

Number 38 Baillieswells Drive sits within the sought-after suburb to the west of the Granite City and en route to Royal Deeside.

This substantial, detached Bieldside property boasts five bedrooms, landscaped gardens and off-street parking.

It is a bright and spacious home, spanning two floors with lots of room for everyone to spread out.

A study area in the home, with a desk with a computer, a dining table with four chairs and a sofa
Lots of space at 38 Baillieswells Drive, Bieldside.

This Bieldside property is presented in immaculate condition and on the ground floor the accommodation comprises of:

  • Entrance vestibule
  • Hallway with staircase to the upper floor
  • Inner hallway
  • Open plan lounge and library
  • Open plan kitchen and dining/family room
  • Utility room
  • Cloakroom
  • Three double bedrooms
  • Family bathroom

On the upper floor there are:

  • Two large double bedrooms
  • A shower room
The library, with a modern lounging chair and bookcases.
The relaxing library at 38 Baillieswells Drive.

In addition, there is an extensive basement which spans the full length of the property.

It has a workshop and storage areas, handy for anyone with hobbies or business pursuits which require more space.

Bieldside property for book lovers

On arriving at the house, an exterior door with fanlight and glazed side panel gives access to the vestibule where a glazed panelled door leads to the hallway.

One of the highlights of this property is the open plan lounge and library, ideal for snuggling up with a good book and some peace and quiet.

Lots of windows in the study
Lots of light and plenty of room to spread out.

The triple formation picture window overlooks the rear garden and there is a further window to the front, ensuring this space is bright and airy.

Double glazed doors lead to the open plan dining kitchen/family room.

The dining kitchen has quality oak base and glass display wall-mounted cabinets; quartz work surfaces and for an extra flourish, under base unit lighting.

There is a Belling cooker range with a five-ring gas hob and a stainless steel splashback and chimney-style cooker extractor hood.

There is also an integrated tall fridge, freezer and dishwasher.

The kitchen with wooden cupboards and black countertops
The sleek kitchen, complete with low level lighting.

The utility room is also fitted with oak and quartz units and there is a tall larder cabinet plus washing machine, tumble dryer and double window.

The cloakroom has a two-piece white suite, ceramic wall tiles and a window to the side of the house.

The dining/family room is a delightful area with two picture windows overlooking the gardens and a door leading to the outdoor space, perfect for entertaining.

The back garden of the home, with a large grass area
The well looked-after garden.

Bedroom three is bright and airy with a triple window overlooking the garden and there is an en-suite shower room fitted with a white three-piece suite.

The family bathroom has a four-piece suite including bath and shower cabinet.

Your own home gym

Bedroom four is a good sized room with triple window and built-in wardrobes while the versatile fifth bedroom is currently being used as a gym.

On the first floor, the master bedroom is exceptionally spacious and has two double built-in wardrobes and two large built-in storage cupboards.

Bedroom two is another generous double with two large built-in storage cupboards.

The shower room has a white three-piece suite with WC, twin wash hand basins and shower cubicle.

A living area in the house, with yellow and beige tones
Spacious and flexible accommodation.

Outside, the landscaped gardens of this Bieldside property have been well maintained and are mainly laid to grass with well-stocked shrub borders and a high hedge all around.

There is an elevated decked patio, perfect for outdoor entertaining, and a timber garden shed.

There is plenty of room for cars on the large lock block parking area to the front of the property.

Price over £550,000 with Peterkins on 01224 428100 and on the aspc website.

the Bieldside property
The pretty setting of 38 Baillieswells Drive.

Conversation