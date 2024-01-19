REVEALED: Full list of Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 finalists

The entries have flown in, the judges have had their say, and now the finalists for Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 can today be revealed.

With the Evening Express-run annual celebration of Granite City sporting excellence at P&J Live on Thursday, March 7, under two months away, our judging panel met last week to whittle down a mountain of entries across a host of categories.

It was another strong year for nominations, and our judges – including P&J/EE joint sports editor Ryan Cryle and former Aberdeen FC captain Russell Anderson – had to make some difficult decisions.

The categories recognise the achievements of the athletes, coaches, volunteers, clubs, sports projects and more who exemplify the talent and commitment within the Aberdeen sports community.

The finalists for most of the awards are listed below, while news on the Inspiration and Lifetime Achievement prizes will – in Aberdeen Sports Awards tradition – be kept under wraps until the ceremony.

Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 finalists:

Adult Community Coach/Volunteer of the Year (sponsored by Aberdein Considine)

Phil Owens (para-athletics/wheelchair racing)

Hannah Mears (yoga)

Lyndzie Jeffrey (taekwondo)

Club of the Year (sponsored by ClubSport Aberdeen)

Aberdeenshire Rugby Club

Aberdeen Amateur Athletic Club

Granite City Wanderers Hockey Club

Community Sports Project of the Year (sponsored by Burness Paull)

The Russell Anderson Foundation

Aberdeen Sports Village Energisers

Links Nursery and hub swimming lessons at ASV

Performance Coach of the Year (sponsored by Costco)

Anna Sless (diving)

Sharon Gill (dance/cheerleading)

Sym Gear (boxing)

School Innovation Award (sponsored by sportscotland Active Schools Aberdeen City)

Loirston Primary

Dyce Primary

Mile End Primary

Sports Achiever of the Year (sponsored by Sport Aberdeen)

Kirsty Muir (freestyle skiing)

Toni Shaw (para-swimming)

Rochelle Bowie (cheerleading)

Neil Fachie (para-cycling)

Student Sports Achiever of the Year (sponsored by Balfour + Manson)

Faye Rogers (para-swimming)

Roisin Harrison (athletics – sprinting)

Olivia Burke (freestyle skiing)

Team Performance of the Year (sponsored by Bounty Competitions)

Aberdeen Muay Thai

Aberdeen Diving Club

Beacon Rhythmic Gymnastics

Veteran/Masters Sports Achiever of the Year (sponsored by TAQA)

Kelly McIntosh (open water swimming/swimming)

Fiona Davidson (athletics – sprinting, triple jump, long jump)

Catriona Pennet (athletics – hurdles)

Young Community Coach/Volunteer of the Year (sponsored by Azets)

Adam Lambert (kickboxing)

Rhys Park (multi-sport)

Kelsey Moore (multi-sport)

Kerin Watt (multi-sport)

Coby Keith (athletics/para-athletics)

Young Sports Achiever of the Year (sponsored by Atholl Scott Financial)

Noah Penman (diving)

Dean Fearn (swimming)

Joe Roberts (rugby)

Inspiration Award (sponsored by Dandara) and Lifetime Achievement Award (sponsored by Aberdeen Sports Village) – details revealed on the night.

Want to come to Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024?

For more information on Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024, which is being supported by headline sponsors Bounty Competitions, including information on attending the event, visit: www.dctevents.com/event/aberdeensportsawards