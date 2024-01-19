REVEALED: Full list of Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 finalists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
REVEALED: Full list of Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 finalists

Our judges have whittled down the entries ahead of Aberdeen Sports Awards at P&J Live on Thursday, March 7.

Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle
Do you know any of the Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 finalists?

The entries have flown in, the judges have had their say, and now the finalists for Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 can today be revealed.

With the Evening Express-run annual celebration of Granite City sporting excellence at P&J Live on Thursday, March 7, under two months away, our judging panel met last week to whittle down a mountain of entries across a host of categories.

It was another strong year for nominations, and our judges – including P&J/EE joint sports editor Ryan Cryle and former Aberdeen FC captain Russell Anderson – had to make some difficult decisions.

The Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 judging room. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
The Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 judges – Back, from left: Graeme Dale (Sport Aberdeen), Ryan Cryle (The Press and Journal/Evening Express), Russell Anderson (Ex-Aberdeen FC captain/Aberdein Considine). Front, from left: Donald Pirie (sportscotland), Alison Shaw (Grampian Disability Sport), Brian Pahlmann (Royal Yachting Association Scotland). Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The categories recognise the achievements of the athletes, coaches, volunteers, clubs, sports projects and more who exemplify the talent and commitment within the Aberdeen sports community.

The finalists for most of the awards are listed below, while news on the Inspiration and Lifetime Achievement prizes will – in Aberdeen Sports Awards tradition – be kept under wraps until the ceremony.

Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 finalists:

Adult Community Coach/Volunteer of the Year (sponsored by Aberdein Considine)

Phil Owens (para-athletics/wheelchair racing)

Hannah Mears (yoga)

Lyndzie Jeffrey (taekwondo)

 

Club of the Year (sponsored by ClubSport Aberdeen)

Aberdeenshire Rugby Club

Aberdeen Amateur Athletic Club

Granite City Wanderers Hockey Club

 

Community Sports Project of the Year (sponsored by Burness Paull)

The Russell Anderson Foundation

Aberdeen Sports Village Energisers

Links Nursery and hub swimming lessons at ASV

 

Performance Coach of the Year (sponsored by Costco)

Anna Sless (diving)

Sharon Gill (dance/cheerleading)

Sym Gear (boxing)

 

School Innovation Award (sponsored by sportscotland Active Schools Aberdeen City)

Loirston Primary

Dyce Primary

Mile End Primary

 

Sports Achiever of the Year (sponsored by Sport Aberdeen)

Kirsty Muir (freestyle skiing)

Toni Shaw (para-swimming)

Rochelle Bowie (cheerleading)

Neil Fachie (para-cycling)

 

Student Sports Achiever of the Year (sponsored by Balfour + Manson)

Faye Rogers (para-swimming)

Roisin Harrison (athletics – sprinting)

Olivia Burke (freestyle skiing)

 

Team Performance of the Year (sponsored by Bounty Competitions)

Aberdeen Muay Thai

Aberdeen Diving Club

Beacon Rhythmic Gymnastics

 

Veteran/Masters Sports Achiever of the Year (sponsored by TAQA)

Kelly McIntosh (open water swimming/swimming)

Fiona Davidson (athletics – sprinting, triple jump, long jump)

Catriona Pennet (athletics – hurdles)

 

Young Community Coach/Volunteer of the Year (sponsored by Azets)

Adam Lambert (kickboxing)

Rhys Park (multi-sport)

Kelsey Moore (multi-sport)

Kerin Watt (multi-sport)

Coby Keith (athletics/para-athletics)

 

Young Sports Achiever of the Year (sponsored by Atholl Scott Financial)

Noah Penman (diving)

Dean Fearn (swimming)

Joe Roberts (rugby)

 

Inspiration Award (sponsored by Dandara) and Lifetime Achievement Award (sponsored by Aberdeen Sports Village) – details revealed on the night.

Want to come to Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024?

The 2023 Aberdeen Sports Awards winners. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
The 2023 Aberdeen Sports Awards winners. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

For more information on Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024, which is being supported by headline sponsors Bounty Competitions, including information on attending the event, visit: www.dctevents.com/event/aberdeensportsawards

