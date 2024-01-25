Turriff racer Gordie Mutch set for British GT debut in 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Turriff racer Gordie Mutch set for British GT debut in 2024

Mutch will drive one of two Emira GT4s for Mahiki Racing in this season's championship

By Paul Third
Gordie Mutch. Image: Jacob Ebrey Photography
Gordie Mutch. Image: Jacob Ebrey Photography

A chance meeting has opened the door to the British GT championship for Turriff racing driver Gordie Mutch.

The 21 year-old has been announced as one of the members for the Mahiki Racing team which will field two new Emira GT4s in the British GT this season.

The team’s involvement means the Lotus name will be associated with the British GT grid for the first time since the Silverstone 500 in 2017.

For Mutch, his selection for the team is a dream come true.

He said: “It is easily the biggest announcement of my career.

“I’ve been trying to get to British GT for years now.

“It’s one of the most competitive GT championships in the world and the big barrier to getting into it is the budget.

“A chance meeting with Steve Lake when he was testing the Lotus gave me the chance.

“I was being nosey having a look at the Emira GT4 as it was the first time I’d seen the car in the flesh and got chatting to him when he offered me a test day and it snowballed from there.

“Last year was a really dire season for us.

“I was barely racing which was painful so to bounce back and be racing again is great.

“But to bounce back and be racing in the British GT is a bit of a dream come true.

“This is where I have wanted to race for the past five years.”

Mutch part of a four-man team for the championship

Gordie Mutch. Image: Jacob Ebrey Photography.

Mutch will be part of a four-man team consisting of Ian Duggan, Lake and Nathan Harrison.

Duggan is the only member of the Mahiki squad with past British GT experience and Mutch is thrilled he will be able to call on his partner’s experience.

He said: “I’ve worked with Ian before and I know him very well.

“A lot of the time in British GT driver pairings won’t know each other too much which can be a bit tricky.

“You don’t know what each other is like, how they work, their personalities.

“With Ian we gel very well together and that is going to help us hit the ground running.

“We already know what to expect out of each other.

“It’s been great to see the Mahiki team come together over the winter, and we’re very excited to hit the track with the new Lotus Emira and show what we are all about.

“Having raced with Ian in the same team before, we know each other well, and I feel we have the chance to perform well together.

“Our sights are set firmly on the Pro-Am championship.”

Oulton Park will host the British GT season opener on March 30 and April 1.

  • Gordie Mutch’s chosen charity is Step Ahead Aberdeen, the charity for Stroke survivors. Emily, Gordie’s mum, attends their classes at RGU weekly.

Conversation