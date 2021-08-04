Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 4th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Rugby

Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar eager to step up preparations for new season

By Jamie Durent
August 4, 2021, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen Grammar head coach Ali O'Connor.
Aberdeen Grammar head coach Ali O’Connor is relishing the build-up to the start of the new rugby season getting underway.

The Rubislaw outfit came back on July 6 for pre-season training and have been stepping up their preparations in the following weeks.

Grammar begin the new campaign at home to Edinburgh Accies, which will be their first competitive fixture since March 2020. The 2020-21 season was a non-starter given the Covid-19 pandemic.

O’Connor said: “We’re keen to get our guys going again in competitive stuff. A lot of the stuff at the start of the season was touch (rugby), then it’s gone into contact and the whole dynamic changes.

“It’s a challenge but we’re looking forward to it. We’ve retained most of the players we needed to. The players are keen and we’re just looking to get cracking on with it.

“We’re in week five now of pre-season so it’s past the half-way point. We’re getting a bit more tactical and technical now after spending some time building up fitness.

“There’ll still be a lot of hard work, but a bit more attention getting paid to the scrum, lineout and finer details for the pre-season games heading into September 4 and the start of the league.”

Grammar have so far got two friendlies lined up, taking on a 2012 club select XV on August 14 then travelling to Highland the week after.

O’Connor added: “It’ll be good to get the boys experiencing some contact rugby again. There’ll be some sore bodies, but I suppose some of our guys have been playing some rugby league over the summer. They’ve had that experience of taking contact, making tackles.

“Hopefully we’re in a good place and these friendlies should get us where we need to be.”

Aberdeen Grammar's Mark New.
Ben Renton, Mark New, Matthew Emmison and Corey Buchan were all new additions last season, but have yet to pull on a Grammar jersey in a competitive game. Evan Fairweather and his brother Ryan have also made positive impressions in pre-season training.

“They’re really speedy, pacy talented guys who play in the back division,” added O’Connor. “They’re going to bring a lot of quality to the team.

“We’ve lost a couple of players too. Sean Mills has gone back to Gordonians and Dom Wallen has moved back to Edinburgh. We’ve lost a few guys that have moved on due to life circumstances, but we hope we’ve replenished and we’re happy with the depth of the squad.

“You plan for it (squad changes) in a sense. Sometimes that means thinking ahead and getting a player in and saying ‘what about training you up in another position?’ so if we’ve got someone else coming in, we can shift pieces around.

“By and large guys are flexible – they see the value in doing it. One player like that is Jordan Robertson; he started with us a winger, then moved to number eight, then back row and now he’s playing front row.

“Having that flexibility means we can bring other people in and still get our best players on the park. That’s part of the plan and something we’ll continue to do.”

