Rugby: Orkney bid to continue where they left off as Caley Division 1 returns

Orkney will aim to carry on from where they left off last year in Caley Division 1 when their progress to the title was interrupted by Covid-19.

President Garry Coltherd was determined the club would not be distracted from their avowed intent of getting back to the national leagues.

He said: “It was disappointing to have been within touching distance of promotion in 2019/20, only to be denied, but we have shrugged it off and will be on the trail of the Caley 1 title, starting at Blairgowrie on Saturday. It will be great to be playing again.”

The islanders do not expect to have it all their own way, as stiff opposition in the form of derby rivals Caithness is a certainty.

The Millbank side opted to drop down a league from National League 3 and will start their new existence with a visit from Hillfoots.

Fife will also provide a challenge in the shape of Dunfermline and Glenrothes, who clash at the McKane Park, while Grangemouth Stags will present a stern test for Aberdeen Wanderers at Glensburgh.

Ellon, who are not in action in the first Saturday of the season, cannot be ruled out of the running, especially given their decision to field a second team in Caley 4 North.

Caley 2 promotion hopefuls meet in Elgin

In Caley 2 North, Moray and Mackie FPs, two teams who have laid out their stalls in a bid to gain promotion to the top Caledonian league clash in Elgin, both unveiling new head coaches to underline their intent.

The meeting of Ross Sutherland and Highland 2s in Invergordon will also produce intense rivalry, as will the Banff versus Aberdeenshire game at Duff House.

In the staggered start in Caley 3 North, there are two games – Huntly host Garioch and RAF Lossiemouth entertain army rivals Kinloss Eagles.

In Caley 4 North, Dyce are at home to Fraserburgh, Highland 3s make their debut against fellow newcomers Ellon 2s, and Peterhead meet Deeside, who will have to wait another week to play in front of their new clubhouse at Woodend, Banchory.