Rugby: Chance for Orkney and Caithness to showcase title credentials

Caley Division 1 leaders Orkney will be expected to make home advantage count when they meet bottom of the table Glenrothes in Kirkwall, while Caithness are likely to be given a tougher test by Ellon at the Meadows.

Wins for the most northerly sides in the division would confirm the high standing in which Orkney and Caithness are held.

Caithness head coach Ewan Boyd said: “We do well to put out two strong sides, but with more youngsters coming into the squad each week, it gives us great options in the first team as the season progresses.”

The race for promotion is not confined to the two favourites. Unbeaten Aberdeen Wanderers will face their biggest test to date when they host Dunfermline, who will be keen to get back on track after their 29-5 defeat away to Orkney.

Caley 2 North is an equally competitive environment and, while Moray are unbeaten in three starts, head coach Cameron Hughes was in no mood to relax in advance of the visit of Aberdeenshire.

He said: “Shire by all accounts gave 2nd Highland are run for their money up in Inverness last week, only losing out late out in the game.

“This is a good league, we’ll need to keep our wits about us if we are to stay top.”

Elsewhere in the division, Mackie FP’s, who have made a sluggish start to their campaign, have the task of restricting 2nd Highland, but have home advantage, while 2nd Grammar will be anxious to bounce back after the disappointment of losing to Banff at Rubislaw last week. This game will be played at Banchory, where they meet Ross Sutherland.

In Caley 4 North, all the four new teams in the division will be in action. Ellon 2nd host Dyce, Turriff face a long trip to Thurso, where they meet 2nd Caithness, while Taexeli entertain 3rd Highland in the battle of the newcomers.