Aberdeen Exiles 46-26 Aberdeen Select: High-scoring affair at Rubislaw on Boxing Day

Aberdeen Exiles were worthy eight tries to three winners in the traditional Boxing Day fixture which has graced Rubislaw since 1930.

The Exiles ran out 46-26 winners in front of an appreciative holiday crowd who were treated to a feast of rugby.

Organiser Jim Sugden was delighted to get the game played after last year’s cancellation due to coronavirus restrictions.

He said: “It was quite a challenge to get two teams together but well worth it after seeing the quality of rugby on show.

“It’s a great tradition which was brought about by two homesick Aberdonians in London over 90 years ago. Long may it continue to flourish. I am just happy to be involved.”

The Exiles were superbly marshalled by stand-off Ruaridh Jackson who orchestrated the win, rolling back the years since he won his 33 caps for Scotland.

He was well supported by his free-running back division in which three-try Oli Nash excelled.

It was Aberdeen Select who snatched the lead in 10 minutes when winger Craig Shepherd intercepted a stray pass to race over for a try converted by his Aberdeen Grammar teammate Tom Aplin.

Thereafter, the Jackson masterclass kicked into gear, as the former Gordonian and Grammar player found his feet on his old stomping ground, enabling the Exiles to score four tries before half time to lead 29-7 and take total control of the game.

Not surprisingly the Exiles eased back in the second half but were always dangerous on the break, especially with Blair Fraser and Rory McKay in charge of lineout play.

The Select could claim to have won the second half 19-17, scoring three tries but in truth Jackson always had the upper hand when the chips were down, helping his side to add three more touchdowns as they eased to a comfortable victory.

Select coach Guy Gibson said: “The game was played in the best possible spirit with some superbly created tries by both sides.”

The Exiles tries were scored by Andrew McInnes, Cameron Smith, Cameron Imrie, Ben Renton, Chris McIlroy and Nash (3).

Jackson capped his return to the game with three conversions, while for the Select Shepherd, Logan Bean, Ben Ingles and Doug Russell were on the mark.

Aplin added three conversions, confirming his fine reputation as a place kicker.

Iain Stanger of Grammar who was assisting Gibson in the Select corner, summed up the day when he said: “It was a great game of rugby, befitting a festive occasion.”