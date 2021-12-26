Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen Exiles 46-26 Aberdeen Select: High-scoring affair at Rubislaw on Boxing Day

By Jack Nixon
December 26, 2021, 5:00 pm
Ruaridh Jackson in action for the Aberdeen Exiles. Picture by Kami Thomson.
Aberdeen Exiles were worthy eight tries to three winners in the traditional Boxing Day fixture which has graced Rubislaw since 1930.

The Exiles ran out 46-26 winners in front of an appreciative holiday crowd who were treated to a feast of rugby.

Organiser Jim Sugden was delighted to get the game played after last year’s cancellation due to coronavirus restrictions.

He said: “It was quite a challenge to get two teams together but well worth it after seeing the quality of rugby on show.

“It’s a great tradition which was brought about by two homesick Aberdonians in London over 90 years ago. Long may it continue to flourish. I am just happy to be involved.”

Angus Jack on the attack for Aberdeen Exiles. Picture by Kami Thomson

The Exiles were superbly marshalled by stand-off Ruaridh Jackson who orchestrated the win, rolling back the years since he won his 33 caps for Scotland.

He was well supported by his free-running back division in which three-try Oli Nash excelled.

It was Aberdeen Select who snatched the lead in 10 minutes when winger Craig Shepherd intercepted a stray pass to race over for a try converted by his Aberdeen Grammar teammate Tom Aplin.

Thereafter, the Jackson masterclass kicked into gear, as the former Gordonian and Grammar player found his feet on his old stomping ground, enabling the Exiles to score four tries before half time to lead 29-7 and take total control of the game.

Chris McIlroy powers through for Aberdeen Exiles. Picture by Kami Thomson

Not surprisingly the Exiles eased back in the second half but were always dangerous on the break, especially with  Blair Fraser and Rory McKay in charge of lineout play.

The Select could claim to have won the second half 19-17, scoring three tries but in truth Jackson always had the upper hand when the chips were down, helping his side to add three more touchdowns as they eased to a comfortable victory.

Select coach Guy Gibson said: “The game was played in the best possible spirit with some superbly created tries by both sides.”

The Exiles tries were scored by Andrew McInnes, Cameron Smith, Cameron Imrie, Ben Renton, Chris McIlroy and Nash (3).

Jackson capped his return to the game with three conversions, while for the Select Shepherd, Logan Bean, Ben Ingles and Doug Russell were on the mark.

Aplin added three conversions, confirming his fine reputation as a place kicker.

Iain Stanger of Grammar who was assisting Gibson in the Select corner, summed up the day when he said: “It was a great game of rugby, befitting a festive occasion.”

