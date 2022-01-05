Aberdeen Grammar, Highland and Gordonians opt to postpone weekend fixtures due to rising Covid numbers

Rugby matches involving Aberdeen Grammar, Highland and Gordonians have been called off this weekend due to concerns over the spread of Covid-19.

Scottish Rugby Union announced on Tuesday that clubs would be given the option to postpone matches scheduled for this weekend, with no penalty imposed on any team.

A number of clubs have taken up that opportunity, with matches to be rescheduled for a later date.

🚨UPDATE🚨 Both 1st XV game v @MusselburghRFC and 2nd XV game v @Abdnshire_RFC scheduled for Saturday 8th January 2022 have been postponed due to covid and to reduce the risk of transmission to others. New dates will be published in due course for both fixtures. — Aberdeen Grammar Rugby (@ABDNRugby) January 5, 2022

Aberdeen Grammar had been due to host Musselburgh in the Premiership, while in National 1 Highland had been scheduled to play Boroughmuir at Canal Park.

Gordonians’ home match against Falkirk in National 2 has also been called off.

Gavin Scott, who is SRU Director of Rugby Development, said: “This has been a tough decision as we try to find a balance between looking out for each other and our responsibilities to wider society during the current rise in Covid numbers and, at the same time, not being overly dogmatic.

“Training and playing rugby are still considered a low-risk activity from the guidance we have received from the Scottish Government and public health experts, so, as part of that balance, what we are saying to clubs today is you can still train and play this weekend, as long as you ensure any activity is in line with our current Return to Rugby measures and Scottish Government guidance.

“In the event that clubs, on consultation with each other, decide that they would prefer that their fixture was rescheduled to a later date, they may take advantage of a blanket waiver that allows that rescheduling to happen with no penalty imposed on either team.

“To take advantage of this the clubs should inform the relevant committee secretary by e-mailing competitions@sru.org.uk.

“I thank all supervising the competitions and match officials for their help to facilitate such arrangements.

“We intend to advise what league fixtures clubs decide to play this weekend by Friday.”