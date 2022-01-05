Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen Grammar, Highland and Gordonians opt to postpone weekend fixtures due to rising Covid numbers

By Andy Skinner
January 5, 2022, 1:59 pm
Highland's Canal Park.
Rugby matches involving Aberdeen Grammar, Highland and Gordonians have been called off this weekend due to concerns over the spread of Covid-19.

Scottish Rugby Union announced on Tuesday that clubs would be given the option to postpone matches scheduled for this weekend, with no penalty imposed on any team.

A number of clubs have taken up that opportunity, with matches to be rescheduled for a later date.

Aberdeen Grammar had been due to host Musselburgh in the Premiership, while in National 1 Highland had been scheduled to play Boroughmuir at Canal Park.

Gordonians’ home match against Falkirk in National 2 has also been called off.

Gavin Scott, who is SRU Director of Rugby Development, said: “This has been a tough decision as we try to find a balance between looking out for each other and our responsibilities to wider society during the current rise in Covid numbers and, at the same time, not being overly dogmatic.

“Training and playing rugby are still considered a low-risk activity from the guidance we have received from the Scottish Government and public health experts, so, as part of that balance, what we are saying to clubs today is you can still train and play this weekend, as long as you ensure any activity is in line with our current Return to Rugby measures and Scottish Government guidance.

“In the event that clubs, on consultation with each other, decide that they would prefer that their fixture was rescheduled to a later date, they may take advantage of a blanket waiver that allows that rescheduling to happen with no penalty imposed on either team.

“To take advantage of this the clubs should inform the relevant committee secretary by e-mailing competitions@sru.org.uk.

“I thank all supervising the competitions and match officials for their help to facilitate such arrangements.

“We intend to advise what league fixtures clubs decide to play this weekend by Friday.”

