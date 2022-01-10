Rugby: Orkney suffer a rare defeat against Dunfermline in Caley Division 1

Orkney remain warm favourites to win promotion from Caley Division 1 despite losing 11-7 to fellow title hopefuls Dunfermline in Fife.

The islanders have two games in hand on the Fifers going into the last third of the competition.

In a hard-fought, close affair Orkney took a first half lead, turning around 7-3 up on the back of a fine team try by Mark Sinclair converted by Connor Hancock against a lone penalty from the hosts.

The second half saw the McKane Park side raise their game, taking control of the set pieces to ease into the lead with another week struck penalty, and an unconverted try.

Despite a late flourish, the islanders had to settle for the consolation of a losing bonus point for being within seven points of the home total.

The result meant that the top two exchanged places with Dunfermline one point ahead of the islanders.

Orkney head coach Garry Coltherd was disappointed by the outcome but said: “We always knew this would be a tough game after they pushed us so hard earlier in the season in Kirkwall, but we had our chances.

“We are still in the driving seat at this crucial stage in the season. I’ll back us to be promoted.”

With seven games remaining, four of them at home, the Pickaquoy side cannot afford any more slip ups, including a tough home game against Ellon who are not yet out of the reckoning for the one promotion place on offer.

Only two games went ahead in Northern Caledonian due to Scottish Rugby opting to give clubs the choice of playing due to the numbers of Covid-19 cases.

The other game played in the area was at Inverness where promotion-seekers Moray took on 2nd Highland in a bid to overhaul leaders Aberdeenshire who were not in action.

In a highly entertaining game, watched by Highland head coach Davie Carson the home team held off the substantial challenge of the Elgin side, winning 43-35.

Carson said: “It was a cracking game, giving me more options for when I pick my team to play Dundee High next week.

“It’s just a shame my second team are not allowed to gain promotion due to them having a team in a higher division, but it was a great advert for Caley leagues.”

Moray raced into a 14 point lead in the first half hour, and despite being pegged back, turned around 21-12 at the break.

In the second half, Highland stand-off Rory Carson upped the stakes, leading his line with authority and flair, enabling his team to add four tries to their two scored in the first half to lead 43-21 helped by four conversions and one penalty.

Moray rallied with two late converted tries of their own, but despite their best efforts were unable to grab a deserved losing point, settling instead for a try bonus, collected for their five tries.