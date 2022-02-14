Rugby: Caithness impress with victory against Aberdeen Wanderers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rugby: Caithness impress with victory against Aberdeen Wanderers

By Jack Nixon
February 14, 2022, 6:00 am
There were some big victories in the Caley leagues this weekend.
Caley league fixtures were hard to find on the second week of the Six Nations campaign but those that were played were significant in their respective divisions.

In Caley Division I, Caithness took advantage of Ellon’s game at the Meadows with Blairgowrie being called off, staking their claim for third place with a 46-19 win away to Aberdeen Wanderers, moving two points above the Aberdeenshire side.

An injury-ravaged Wanderers, who included seven under-18 players in the their squad, gave the Millbank side a run for their money in the second half, scoring all their 19 points in that period but not enough to trouble the visitors.

Victory for 2nd Highland

In Caley 2 North, 2nd Highland look favourites to land the title, although the Canal Park side are not allowed to be promoted, after easing past Ross Sutherland in Inverness 34-12. They are now joint top of the league with Aberdeenshire but have a game in hand on the Woodsiders.

In the only game played in Caley 3 North, leaders 2nd Gordonians cruised to a 70-17 win against Aberdeen University at Kings College.

In Caley 4 North, Dyce provided the shock of the day at Canal Park where they defeated 3rd Highland 25-15 to top the division on points difference but must now wait to see how their opponents fare in their last game away to Fraserbugh on Saturday.

A win by a margin of seven points would be enough to give the Inverness side the title in what has been a highly competitive league.

 

