Rugby: Caithness impress with victory against Aberdeen Wanderers

Caley league fixtures were hard to find on the second week of the Six Nations campaign but those that were played were significant in their respective divisions.

In Caley Division I, Caithness took advantage of Ellon’s game at the Meadows with Blairgowrie being called off, staking their claim for third place with a 46-19 win away to Aberdeen Wanderers, moving two points above the Aberdeenshire side.

An injury-ravaged Wanderers, who included seven under-18 players in the their squad, gave the Millbank side a run for their money in the second half, scoring all their 19 points in that period but not enough to trouble the visitors.

Victory for 2nd Highland

In Caley 2 North, 2nd Highland look favourites to land the title, although the Canal Park side are not allowed to be promoted, after easing past Ross Sutherland in Inverness 34-12. They are now joint top of the league with Aberdeenshire but have a game in hand on the Woodsiders.

In the only game played in Caley 3 North, leaders 2nd Gordonians cruised to a 70-17 win against Aberdeen University at Kings College.

In Caley 4 North, Dyce provided the shock of the day at Canal Park where they defeated 3rd Highland 25-15 to top the division on points difference but must now wait to see how their opponents fare in their last game away to Fraserbugh on Saturday.

A win by a margin of seven points would be enough to give the Inverness side the title in what has been a highly competitive league.