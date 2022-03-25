No rust as Gordonians prepare for five-game run to end the season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
No rust as Gordonians prepare for five-game run to end the season

By Paul Third
March 25, 2022, 11:45 am
Gordonians' Angus Winning and his team-mates return to action on Saturday
Gordonians' Angus Winning and his team-mates return to action on Saturday

Gordonians player-president Matthew Brechin insists his club is ready for a five-game run which will shape their future in National League 2.

The Aberdeen side return to action this weekend for their first game in three weeks when they make the trip to Stewart’s Melville.

It has been a stop-start couple of months for the Countesswells outfit due to postponements and the Six Nations.

But Brechin insists the break in play has not shifted the focus of the club as Gordonians, who are second bottom of the table, bid to pick up the points they need to stay up.

He said: “Any fixture we could have rescheduled was against teams who had other games already on which is why we are now facing five weeks in a row at this stage of the season.

“I’ve played games in May twice in my career and I can tell you it’s no fun.

“We’ve got the players to do it and keep us in the division, and despite not playing for a few weeks our training numbers have remained strong.

“We’ve had guys play for both the first and second XV this season and even though the seconds have finished their campaign players are still coming to bolster training.”

Fifteen points is the aim from remaining fixtures

Gordonians have games in hand on the teams above them in the division and Brechin insists the focus from Jim Greenwood and his players is on maximising their return from the remaining matches.

He said: “We’re taking it game by game. We’ve spoken at training about ideally hoping to take 15 points from the 25 on offer but we have to approach it one game at a time.

“Every game we go into there are five points at stake and our aim will always be to try to win.

“I’m not saying we will be successful in meeting that target but what we will be focused on is being competitive every weekend as we try to take something from the games we have left.”

Club in good shape for next season

Despite a truncated campaign Brechin has been delighted with the attitude and application of all the players this season.

The president believes the future is bright at Countesswells regardless of the outcome for the club and its fight to stay in the league.

He said: “Ultimately, what will be, will be.

“We have a great group of young players. They are super-talented and it’s great to see so many turning up.

“We’re acutely aware of what we are. We’re playing amateur rugby, we’re not professionals, and our focus has always been on having fun and enjoying ourselves.

“We are able to train and play together with a smile on our face.”

