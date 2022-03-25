No rust as Gordonians prepare for five-game run to end the season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gordonians player-president Matthew Brechin insists his club is ready for a five-game run which will shape their future in National League 2.

The Aberdeen side return to action this weekend for their first game in three weeks when they make the trip to Stewart’s Melville.

It has been a stop-start couple of months for the Countesswells outfit due to postponements and the Six Nations.

But Brechin insists the break in play has not shifted the focus of the club as Gordonians, who are second bottom of the table, bid to pick up the points they need to stay up.

He said: “Any fixture we could have rescheduled was against teams who had other games already on which is why we are now facing five weeks in a row at this stage of the season.

“I’ve played games in May twice in my career and I can tell you it’s no fun.

“We’ve got the players to do it and keep us in the division, and despite not playing for a few weeks our training numbers have remained strong.

“We’ve had guys play for both the first and second XV this season and even though the seconds have finished their campaign players are still coming to bolster training.”

Fifteen points is the aim from remaining fixtures

Gordonians have games in hand on the teams above them in the division and Brechin insists the focus from Jim Greenwood and his players is on maximising their return from the remaining matches.

He said: “We’re taking it game by game. We’ve spoken at training about ideally hoping to take 15 points from the 25 on offer but we have to approach it one game at a time.

“Every game we go into there are five points at stake and our aim will always be to try to win.

“I’m not saying we will be successful in meeting that target but what we will be focused on is being competitive every weekend as we try to take something from the games we have left.”

Club in good shape for next season

Despite a truncated campaign Brechin has been delighted with the attitude and application of all the players this season.

The president believes the future is bright at Countesswells regardless of the outcome for the club and its fight to stay in the league.

He said: “Ultimately, what will be, will be.

“We have a great group of young players. They are super-talented and it’s great to see so many turning up.

“We’re acutely aware of what we are. We’re playing amateur rugby, we’re not professionals, and our focus has always been on having fun and enjoying ourselves.

“We are able to train and play together with a smile on our face.”