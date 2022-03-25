Rugby: Caithness look to finish with a flourish in Caley Division 1

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caithness face a challenging run-in to the end of the season in which their first team has performed with distinction.

They could yet end their campaign in Caley Division 1 in third place should they win their three remaining games, setting fourth-placed Ellon the target of winning their four last games.

But while the Thurso side’s head coach Ewan Boyd is focused on beating Glenrothes home and away and Blairgowrie, the former Boroughmuir player also has the welfare of his second team on his mind, particularly as they are within two wins of being crowned Caley 4 North champions, given that results elsewhere in the division go their way.

He said: “It has been an exciting season, especially after the trauma of Covid, and all its restrictions.

“We saw it as a development year, but are pleasantly surprised to be in the running for third place in the top Caley league and the possibility of landing a league title in Caley 4 North.”

The icing on the Caithness cake comes in the shape of the newly-formed Caithness Women’s team who in their first season in Caledonian National North have won three of their six games.

Next week all three Caithness teams will be on the A9 south to meet fixture obligations.

Boyd said: “Our firsts will be at Glenrothes, while the seconds will be following up this week’s trip to Dyce with one to Deeside.

“The women’s team will be taking on Aberdeenshire Quines at Woodside. It’s an expensive exercise but that’s the price of success.”

Elsewhere in the north Caledonian area, Ellon are home to Aberdeen Wanderers.

But the real excitement of the day is divided between Banchory where Deeside meet 3rd Highland and Aberdeen where Dyce host Caithness, and with all four in contention for the Caley 4 North title, losing is not an option for any of the protagonists, while even victory does not guarantee landing the honours.

As it stands Dyce have a two point lead over Caithness who in turn are two ahead of 3rd Highland who are one point ahead of Deeside. Dyce have only one game remaining while the other three contenders have it all to do again next week.

Ellon Rugby Festival returns

Ellon Rugby, one of the driving forces in junior rugby in Scotland, will be holding a one day festival at the Meadows on Saturday by way of celebrating the game in a season in which clubs have battled to overcome the issues brought on them by Covid.

The junior head coach at the 44-year-old Aberdeenshire club Toby St Leger welcomed the return of their annual Rugby Festival which was held over in 2021.

He said: “It has not been the easiest of years for clubs, so what better way to sign off than with a gathering of 500 youngsters from all over the north-east all intent on enjoying themselves.

“We are delighted to welcome old friends from other clubs who have done so much to promote youth rugby in the area.

“There will be coaching sessions for all, followed by games, and culminating with a senior game at 3pm when Ellon will meet Aberdeen Wanderers in a Caley Division 1 fixture.”

Among the clubs who will be participating in the festival will be Aberdeen Grammar, Aberdeen Wanderers, Deeside, Garioch, Gordonians Pelicans, Mackie and Ellon.

The event gets under way at 9.30am with festive part of the day ending at 1.30pm when the decks will be cleared for Ellon’s Caley Division I game.

St Leger added: “Obviously our target is to get youngsters playing rugby at whatever level in the game, including playing for the senior team, but in the short term ensuring that they have fun with their friends and new ones on the day. I just hope the weather is kind to us.”

For further information contact Toby St Leger on 078 34 984 901.