Rugby round-up: Highland rue costly yellow card in defeat at Gala

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Rugby

Rugby round-up: Highland rue costly yellow card in defeat at Gala

By Jack Nixon
March 28, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: March 28, 2022, 11:28 am
Scott Fraser was sin-binned at Gala
Scott Fraser was sin-binned at Gala

Highland head coach Davie Carson was left to rue a costly yellow card in his side’s 38-7 defeat at Gala.

A combination of meeting the National League 1 leaders away from home, and having a key player yellow carded early in the game gave the hosts firm control and they made their advantage count.

Highland coach Carson said: “Gala are a seriously good side who at Netherdale are nigh on unbeatable.

“Getting stand off Scott Fraser sin-binned in 15 minutes proved to be crucial to the outcome.

“But we stuck to the task and I was pleased enough with our performance, although our finishing left a lot to be desired.

“It will be good to get a run of three home games under our belt,  next week, keeping us on track for fifth place in the league.”

Gala scored three tries in the 10 minutes Fraser was binned, two of which were converted, effectively taking the game away from the Canal Park side to lead 19-0 at half time.

They then scored immediately after the break to give them a vital try bonus point.

Highland responded with their best spell of the game, scoring a fine try attributed to full back Adriu Muritori converted by Fraser.

But despite a 20 minute spell of pressure, Highland were unable to add to their tally, instead it was Gala who added two late unconverted tries to seal the fate of the northerners.

Highland are at home to Stirling Wolves on Saturday.

Caithness rack up the points against Glenrothes

In Caley Division I Caithness closed in on third place after thrashing bottom side Glenrothes 75-8 at Thurso where winger Danny McLean was a three try hero.

Their nearest rivals for a top three finish Ellon were unable to play Aberdeen Wanderers due to Covid issues.

In Caley 2 North, Ross Sutherland beat 2nd Aberdeen Grammar 34-31.

Caley 4 title race will be settled this weekend

The outcome of the race for the Caley 4 North title involving Dyce, Caithness, Deeside and 3rd Highland became clearer after Deeside took 3rd Highland  out of the equation at Banchory thanks to a 50-7  win.

Dyce ended the hopes of Caithness in Aberdeen beating them 26-0.

Now that Dyce have finished their programme, Deeside will win the the league on Saturday should they gain a try bonus point at home to Caithness but only on points difference as befitting this remarkably close finish to the season.

Any other result would hand Dyce the title.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]