Shinty round-up: Lovat pull off cup shock against MacTavish Cup holders Kinlochshiel

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lovat’s livewires caused a shock when they knocked out Kinlochshiel, who lifted the Cottages.com MacTavish Cup for the first time last October but will now be missing from the quarter final draw.

Manager Jamie Matheson says his team’s enhanced fitness was the key in their 3-0 win at Balmacara.

He said: “I know the scoreline will raise eyebrows, but it was no surprise to me given the amount of work my players have put in over the past four or five months.

“Fitness coach Gavin Heath has made a difference and the lads have shown great commitment to stepping up their sharpness.

“After a close first half, it was our turn for the wind after the interval and our superior fitness told.”

Internationalist Craig Mainland, who was playing amateur football for Loch Ness, is now focusing on being Lovat’s new skipper and he and Lorne MacKay were outstanding as the Kiltarlity men shattered Shiel.

Craig’s brother, Martin, however, is continuing to play for Loch Ness at this stage.

Lewis Tawse scored two very well-taken volleys in 26 and 68 minutes, with Greg Matheson having struck in 75 minutes to put the 2015 cup winners in command.

Shiel manager Johnston Gill said: “We weren’t at our best and Lovat were a good, determined outfit.

“We realise we’ve a target on our backs after last year’s achievements and it’s disappointing to go out of the MacTavish so soon.

“Duncan Matheson called off before the match after a positive Covid test and although the game was even, Lovat took their chances. We’ll now regroup and bid to regain momentum.”

Kingussie top Premiership after win against Kyles Athletic

Champions Kingussie, who had a MacTavish Cup bye, go top of the Mowi Premiership after a 2-0 home win over Kyles Athletic.

Goals from Savio Genini and Dylan Borthwick, early in each half, did the trick.

Kings manager John Gibson said: “Kyles, helped by new young blood, were very good opposition and our keeper Bob MacGregor made a fine penalty save early on.

“That’s three wins out of three for us but, unfortunately, James Hutchison went off early with a hamstring problem while Fraser Munro came off near the end with a similar injury, so both are doubtful for next weekend.”

Oban Camanachd took both points in a 5-1 success over Caberfeidh at Mossfield with doubles for Daniel Madej and Louie MacFarlane and Daniel MacVicar also on target.

Blair Morrison had given Cabers a rapid lead but Oban rallied following their early setback.

Boss Gareth Evans said: “It must only have been six seconds and two touches from the throw-up. But we rallied and ended comfortable winners.

“Daniel Sloss was outstanding in our defence, Blair MacFarlane dominated in the centre while Daniel Madej was always a threat up front.”

Inveraray grabbed their first National Division victory of the season with a 3-0 win over Oban Celtic at Ganavan. Lewis Montgomery hit a double with Craig Taylor also netting.