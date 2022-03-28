Shinty round-up: Lovat pull off cup shock against MacTavish Cup holders Kinlochshiel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Shinty

Shinty round-up: Lovat pull off cup shock against MacTavish Cup holders Kinlochshiel

By Bill McAllister
March 28, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: March 28, 2022, 11:28 am
Kinlochshiel's MacTavish Cup defence was ended by Lovat
Kinlochshiel's MacTavish Cup defence was ended by Lovat

Lovat’s livewires caused a shock when they knocked out Kinlochshiel, who lifted the Cottages.com MacTavish Cup for the first time last October but will now be missing from the quarter final draw.

Manager Jamie Matheson says his team’s enhanced fitness was the key in their 3-0 win at Balmacara.

He said: “I know the scoreline will raise eyebrows, but it was no surprise to me given the amount of work my players have put in over the past four or five months.

“Fitness coach Gavin Heath has made a difference and the lads have shown great commitment to stepping up their sharpness.

“After a close first half, it was our turn for the wind after the interval and our superior fitness told.”

Internationalist Craig Mainland, who was playing  amateur football for Loch Ness, is now focusing on being Lovat’s new skipper and he and Lorne MacKay were outstanding as the Kiltarlity men shattered Shiel.

Craig’s brother, Martin, however, is continuing to play for Loch Ness at this stage.

Lewis Tawse scored two very well-taken volleys in 26 and 68 minutes, with Greg Matheson having struck in 75 minutes to put the 2015 cup winners in command.

Shiel manager Johnston Gill said: “We weren’t at our best and Lovat were a good, determined outfit.

“We realise we’ve a target on our backs after last year’s achievements and it’s disappointing to go out of the MacTavish so soon.

“Duncan Matheson called off before the match after a positive Covid test and although the game was even, Lovat took their chances. We’ll now regroup and bid to regain momentum.”

Kingussie top Premiership after win against Kyles Athletic

Champions Kingussie, who had a MacTavish Cup bye, go top of the Mowi Premiership after a 2-0 home win over Kyles Athletic.

Goals from Savio Genini and Dylan Borthwick, early in each half, did the trick.

Kings manager John Gibson said: “Kyles, helped by new young blood, were very good opposition and our keeper Bob MacGregor made a fine penalty save early on.

“That’s three wins out of three for us but, unfortunately, James Hutchison  went off early with a hamstring problem while Fraser Munro came off near the end with a similar injury, so both are doubtful for next weekend.”

Oban Camanachd took both points in a 5-1 success over Caberfeidh at Mossfield with doubles for Daniel Madej and Louie MacFarlane and Daniel MacVicar also on target.

Blair Morrison had given Cabers a rapid lead but Oban rallied following their early setback.

Boss Gareth Evans said: “It must only have been six seconds and two touches from the throw-up. But we rallied and ended comfortable winners.

“Daniel Sloss was outstanding in our defence, Blair MacFarlane dominated in the centre while Daniel Madej was always a threat up front.”

Inveraray grabbed their first National Division victory of the season with a 3-0 win over Oban Celtic at Ganavan. Lewis Montgomery hit a double with Craig Taylor also netting.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]