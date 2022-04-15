Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar appoint new coaching team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar appoint new coaching team

By Jack Nixon
April 15, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 15, 2022, 11:51 am
Pictured from left are, Kevin Burnett, Aberdeen Grammar's director of rugby, club captain Jack Burnett and co-head coach Nat Coe. Pic by Chris Sumner

Aberdeen Grammar have appointed a new coaching team as they look to bounce back to the Premiership at the first time of asking.

The Rubislaw side, relegated from the top flight last month, have unveiled a new-look structure which will be headed up by Kevin Burnett who will take on the role of director of rugby.

Chairman Gordon Thomson said: “Kevin comes to the post with an extensive experience of playing the game at Dundee High, and has been a driving force in our own youth set up.

“Our head coach Ali O’Connor has stepped back but will continue in the new role of attack coach. His experience will be invaluable as we attempt to rebuild for the future.

“I have, as promised, conducted a review of our organisational and coaching structure, consulted with coaches, players and supporters.

“The proposed structure has been unanimously accepted by the committee.”

The proposal includes two lead coaches – Greig Ryan and Nat Coe – who will take on the duties as from April 30 when they will start the process of taking the club out of National League 1 and back to the Premiership.

Former players Ryan, 35, and Coe, 27, will hang up their boots to concentrate on bringing back Premiership rugby to the north-east. Craig McLeod will take on the role of development coach.

Aberdeen Grammar director of rugby Kevin Burnett.

There will be a family connection in the new set up with new club captain Jack Burnett, replacing the long-serving Doug Russell, joining his father Kevin in the management structure.

Burnett senior played for Dundee High at a time when Lions and Scotland legend Tom Smith was in the Mayfield line-up, as was the David Leslie, both of whom made their mark on the 55-year-old.

He said: “If we are to rebuild the game, we must focus on the development of our youngsters.

“We have just come through a difficult phase at the club, but have no doubt we are about to face another challenging one in National League 1.

“The creation of this new coaching set gives us a base to work from.

“I would also like to see us have better links with other clubs in the area. It’s an exciting development for us all.”

The concept of cooperation was echoed by the two lead coaches Ryan and Coe who having both played for Aberdeenshire and in the case of Ryan also Ellon were totally committed to local partnerships.

Ryan said: “We need to see our way to give all our youngsters the opportunity to play at the very top of the game.”

Coe pinned his faith in player development. He said: “I am delighted to be working with Greig. We share the common belief that there is a wealth of talent at the club and in Aberdeen. It is our ambition to see it emerges in the interest of the game.”

New Aberdeen Grammar club captain Jack Burnett.

Craig McLeod will continue to retain working links with Aberdeen University, while continuing to run and coach the second team.

Former player and forwards coach Iain Stanger will return to monitor the progress of the pack which was warmly welcomed by Burnett.

He said: “Iain has been a key figure at Rubislaw for years. His influence will be appreciated.”

New club captain Jack Burnett, 28, said: “I feel very privileged to be part of this new line up.

“I will be delighted to be the go between the first team and the seconds.

“These are exciting times for the club, especially in National League 1 where including Grammar there will be three other clubs from the Caley area: Dundee, Highland and Stirling.

“So many local derbies will make for great entertainment.”

