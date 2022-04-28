Ellon RFC grateful for “very special” Murrayfield visit with Scotland star Hamish Watson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Sport Rugby

Ellon RFC grateful for “very special” Murrayfield visit with Scotland star Hamish Watson

By Jamie Durent
April 28, 2022, 5:00 pm
Ellon Rugby Club get the chance to train at Murrayfield, with Scotland international Hamish Watson
Ellon Rugby Club get the chance to train at Murrayfield, with Scotland international Hamish Watson

Ellon Rugby Club was grateful for a “very special” day out at Murrayfield – under the watchful eye of Scotland star Hamish Watson.

The Aberdeenshire side were chosen from a pool of 130 competition entrants after their efforts in keeping players engaged during lockdown.

The club runs boys and girls’ teams from ages five to 19 and caught the eye of the Scotland flanker during their day out at the national stadium.

“We were so thrilled to be selected for this experience and the team could not have been more excited coming down on the bus,” said coach Andrew Booth.

“You don’t normally get access like this to elite players and to see the girls and boys being coached by one of the country’s top players is such an inspiration for them to stick with rugby and motivate them to keep enjoying the sport.

Hamish Watson takes a session with Ellon RFC
Hamish Watson takes a session with Ellon RFC

“Lockdown was difficult for many of the players not being able to see each other and get outside and play.

“We decided we wanted to keep up the community spirit though and ran online sessions to make sure everyone felt involved and could find some way to keep active.

“A lot of our players haven’t played a lot of rugby before so for them to get the chance to play at Murrayfield is very special.”

The competition was launched by Scottish Building Society, Edinburgh Rugby’s front of shirt sponsor, to provide unforgettable experiences to young community teams in the regions it serves around the country.

Watson added: “It was a great day out and there’s no doubt there’s some excellent potential making its way through the ranks of grassroots Scottish rugby.

“It was great to see everyone enjoy the day and hopefully, this won’t be the last time we see some of them play at BT Murrayfield.”

