Chris McIlroy to lead Gordonians into new National 3 campaign

Gordonians head into a new campaign in a new division with a new captain.

Former skipper Danny Osugo moved to Canada in the summer and Chris McIlroy has been named as his successor.

Club president Matthew Brechin insists McIlroy was a popular choice.

He said: “Chris has been with the club for a number of years. He runs our lineout and is a real leader in the pack.

“He is a figure everyone listens to and he is a good option to put in as captain. He’s a confident guy and the players have responded well to him.

“It was unfortunate to lose Danny. He was such an influential player for us and a very good captain. It goes without saying he has left with our warmest thoughts and regards.

“But Chris is ready to step up the plate and take on the new role.”

Gordonians hoping for rapid return to National 2

Having watched his club suffer relegation from National 2 last season, Brechin is optimistic the club can challenge for promotion back up from National 3 this term.

The player-president, who is contemplating retirement himself after a change of job in April, is enthused by the quality in Jim Greenwood’s squad ahead of the season opener against Howe of Fife at Countesswells tomorrow.

He said: “We’re an amateur club and we’ve never lost sight of that. Our emphasis is always on having fun and enjoying our rugby.

“But of course we want to make strides. We have lost a few guys but we also have multiple players expressing an interest in joining us which is great to see.

“I was down at Falkirk with the team last week for a friendly and there’s a real buzz about the squad.

“We went down with 44 points last season. In the other national leagues that would have been good enough to finish between fourth and sixth but unfortunately for us it was second bottom.

“We had some great results last season against some top teams. We know we are good enough but we just weren’t consistent enough.

“If we can find that consistency this season I don’t see why we can’t push hard near the top but we’ll take it one game at a time.”