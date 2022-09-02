Chris McIlroy to lead Gordonians into new National 3 campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Chris McIlroy to lead Gordonians into new National 3 campaign

By Paul Third
September 2, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 2, 2022, 7:33 am
Chris McIlroy is the new captain of Gordonians. Picture by Kami Thomson.

Gordonians head into a new campaign in a new division with a new captain.

Former skipper Danny Osugo moved to Canada in the summer and Chris McIlroy has been named as his successor.

Club president Matthew Brechin insists McIlroy was a popular choice.

He said: “Chris has been with the club for a number of years. He runs our lineout and is a real leader in the pack.

“He is a figure everyone listens to and he is a good option to put in as captain. He’s a confident guy and the players have responded well to him.

“It was unfortunate to lose Danny. He was such an influential player for us and a very good captain. It goes without saying he has left with our warmest thoughts and regards.

“But Chris is ready to step up the plate and take on the new role.”

Gordonians hoping for rapid return to National 2

Having watched his club suffer relegation from National 2 last season, Brechin is optimistic the club can challenge for promotion back up from National 3 this term.

The player-president, who is contemplating retirement himself after a change of job in April, is enthused by the quality in Jim Greenwood’s squad ahead of the season opener against Howe of Fife at Countesswells tomorrow.

He said: “We’re an amateur club and we’ve never lost sight of that. Our emphasis is always on having fun and enjoying our rugby.

“But of course we want to make strides. We have lost a few guys but we also have multiple players expressing an interest in joining us which is great to see.

“I was down at Falkirk with the team last week for a friendly and there’s a real buzz about the squad.

“We went down with 44 points last season. In the other national leagues that would have been good enough to finish between fourth and sixth but unfortunately for us it was second bottom.

“We had some great results last season against some top teams. We know we are good enough but we just weren’t consistent enough.

“If we can find that consistency this season I don’t see why we can’t push hard near the top but we’ll take it one game at a time.”

