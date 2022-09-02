Glasgow Warriors thrilled by Highland welcome as new era starts with close win over Ayrshire Bulls

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Glasgow Warriors thrilled by Highland welcome as new era starts with close win over Ayrshire Bulls

Paul Chalk
September 2, 2022
Ayrshire's Jordan Lenac tackles Warriors Walter Fifita.
Ayrshire's Jordan Lenac tackles Warriors Walter Fifita.

New Glasgow Warriors head coach Franco Smith praised his Highland welcome they received after getting off to a winning start with a 22-17 pre-season victory over FOSROC Super 6 champions Ayrshire Bulls in Inverness.

Warriors were meant to play English top-table team Worcester Warriors here in celebration of Highland Rugby Club’s centenary.

It would have been the first time the Scotstoun club had hosted a professional fixture at the Caley Thistle’s home since Caledonian Reds played Edinburgh here in 2000.

Financial woes led to Worcester’s call-off and Ayrshire, who are four games into their season, swiftly filled the void and put in a credible show.

Glasgow Warriors’ first half scrum in front of the packed main stand.

In a nice touch, Highland rugby legend Colin Baillie put down the match ball ahead of play to warm applause as the new era for Glasgow began.

Warriors finished eighth in the URC last term and were battered by Leinster in their quarter-final, which saw head coach Danny Wilson replaced by former Italy boss Smith.

Jonny Matthews and George Horne tries, one of which was converted, and a penalty from Bulls’ Richie Simpson had them 12-3 ahead after late points burst in a well-contested first period.

In a contest played at Caley Thistle’s home ground, 3078 fans watched and enjoyed the action.

Second half tries from Fraser Brown and Jack Dempsey took the score on to 22-3 by the hour mark.

Jamie Drummond’s try for Ayrshire drew loud cheers and Will Hunt converted to make it 22-10.

Hunt added a score, and converted it too, to narrow the overall result to 22-17 in a game both sides can take something from.

Warrior players Rufus McLean and Sebastian Cancelliere (right) pose with Inverness CT mascot Lionel Nessie.

Smith was delighted to have helped Highland mark their centenary with the visit and a match to savour.

He said: “Highland Rugby Club have an excellent facility and they were great with us and it was good to interact with some of their coaches.

“It was good for us to exhibit some of the hard work we’ve put in and the actions we want from the players. We were really privileged and, hospitality-wise, it was fantastic.

“The players were really excited to come out and play here. The pitch was splendid to play on. We have some serious business next week.”

Former Italy coach Smith was full of praise for Ayrshire and was satisfied to have been given a test in his first 80 minutes at the helm.

He added: “I must compliment Bulls for bringing the fight to us. Their motivation was obviously different to ours, but I have to thank them. The effort they put in gave us a real game tonight. I am very happy with that.

“This was a starting point for us in a contact situation. We defended very well in the first half and we drove well. Our kicking was okay. On the attack side, we didn’t finish opportunities in the first half.

“It became a little unraveled, with different teams playing in the second half, but credit to the Bulls.”

George Horne scores a first half try for Warriors.

Glasgow’s second and final pre-season match sees them host Ulster at Scotstoun next Friday.

Highland turn their attention to Saturday now as they start their National Division One campaign tomorrow, at home to Ayr.

Members of Highland Rugby Club ahead of kick-off.

