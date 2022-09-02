Glasgow Warriors thrilled by Highland welcome as new era starts with close win over Ayrshire Bulls

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

New Glasgow Warriors head coach Franco Smith praised his Highland welcome they received after getting off to a winning start with a 22-17 pre-season victory over FOSROC Super 6 champions Ayrshire Bulls in Inverness.

Warriors were meant to play English top-table team Worcester Warriors here in celebration of Highland Rugby Club’s centenary.

It would have been the first time the Scotstoun club had hosted a professional fixture at the Caley Thistle’s home since Caledonian Reds played Edinburgh here in 2000.

Financial woes led to Worcester’s call-off and Ayrshire, who are four games into their season, swiftly filled the void and put in a credible show.

In a nice touch, Highland rugby legend Colin Baillie put down the match ball ahead of play to warm applause as the new era for Glasgow began.

Warriors finished eighth in the URC last term and were battered by Leinster in their quarter-final, which saw head coach Danny Wilson replaced by former Italy boss Smith.

Jonny Matthews and George Horne tries, one of which was converted, and a penalty from Bulls’ Richie Simpson had them 12-3 ahead after late points burst in a well-contested first period.

In a contest played at Caley Thistle’s home ground, 3078 fans watched and enjoyed the action.

Second half tries from Fraser Brown and Jack Dempsey took the score on to 22-3 by the hour mark.

Jamie Drummond’s try for Ayrshire drew loud cheers and Will Hunt converted to make it 22-10.

Hunt added a score, and converted it too, to narrow the overall result to 22-17 in a game both sides can take something from.

Smith was delighted to have helped Highland mark their centenary with the visit and a match to savour.

He said: “Highland Rugby Club have an excellent facility and they were great with us and it was good to interact with some of their coaches.

“It was good for us to exhibit some of the hard work we’ve put in and the actions we want from the players. We were really privileged and, hospitality-wise, it was fantastic.

“The players were really excited to come out and play here. The pitch was splendid to play on. We have some serious business next week.”

How good does our guard of honour look? 😃 Shout out to Lochaber Schools, Grantown Schools, and Highland RFC! pic.twitter.com/ZvWXtofcgD — Glasgow Warriors (@GlasgowWarriors) September 2, 2022

Former Italy coach Smith was full of praise for Ayrshire and was satisfied to have been given a test in his first 80 minutes at the helm.

He added: “I must compliment Bulls for bringing the fight to us. Their motivation was obviously different to ours, but I have to thank them. The effort they put in gave us a real game tonight. I am very happy with that.

“This was a starting point for us in a contact situation. We defended very well in the first half and we drove well. Our kicking was okay. On the attack side, we didn’t finish opportunities in the first half.

“It became a little unraveled, with different teams playing in the second half, but credit to the Bulls.”

Glasgow’s second and final pre-season match sees them host Ulster at Scotstoun next Friday.

Highland turn their attention to Saturday now as they start their National Division One campaign tomorrow, at home to Ayr.