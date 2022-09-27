Neil Drysdale: True equality means treating women the same as men, not sticking them in economy class

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Rugby

Neil Drysdale: True equality means treating women the same as men, not sticking them in economy class

By Neil Drysdale
September 27, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 27, 2022, 9:34 am
The Lionesses won the Euros in front of a sold-out Wembley Stadium. (Photo by Daniela Porcelli/SPP/Shutterstock)
The Lionesses won the Euros in front of a sold-out Wembley Stadium. (Photo by Daniela Porcelli/SPP/Shutterstock)

I’ve only been to New Zealand once and, much as I loved the country, I’ll never be back unless somebody makes Star Trek’s transporter beams a reality.

The flight from Edinburgh to London, then Singapore and – eventually – Auckland felt as though it lasted longer than 27 hours and there are only so many in-flight meals, movies and messages from the captain one can receive before losing the will to live.

Matters hardly improved once we had landed in the Land of the Long White Cloud when, after searching for a domestic connection, a baleful sign at the terminal read: “All services to Dunedin cancelled due to blizzards.”

This was in the middle of June 1996, but, of course, it was the middle of winter in the Southern Hemisphere.

At that stage, I was covering the Scotland men’s rugby tour against the All Blacks, but, in the days ahead, it will be the globe’s best women who will be undertaking the same trip to New Zealand to participate in the World Cup – and, while Murrayfield’s finest will be there, most eyes will be focused on their English counterparts, who haven’t just won their last 25 matches, but are clear favourites to lift the trophy on November 12.

Emma Wassell is pictured during a Scotland Women’s Rugby Training session at the Oriam

One night have imagined, given the success of England’s “Lionesses”, who swept to European Championship glory during the summer – and ensured the sport could finally proclaim “Football’s coming home” 56 years after the 1966 World Cup – that these proud rugby warriors would be offered the best possible travel arrangements.

After all, the Red Roses have reached the last five World Cup finals, dating back to 2002, and despite losing four of these jousts with New Zealand, won the tournament in 2014, before being edged out 41-32 by the Kiwis in a thrilling encounter at Ravenhill in Belfast in 2017.

They have established records which their much-vaunted male counterparts can only dream about and will kick off their challenge for the Cup against Fiji in Auckland on October 8 – the day before the Scots meet Wales in Whangarei.

Yet, there was something sadly predictable about the news which emerged last week that the RFU is sending their squad to the competition in economy class – which will be damned uncomfortable for anybody with a typical rugby physique.

Why is the women’s squad flying economy?

Even if this was some post-Covid austerity initiative by a governing body struggling to balance the books, it would still be pretty shoddy. But it isn’t.

Eddie Jones and his players flew business class for their tour of Australia in July and the men enjoyed the same privilege in the build-up to their World Cup campaign in Japan in 2019.

So, if it’s good enough for the chaps, what about the women?

The RFU has explained, in what even by their own standards sounded a weaselly defence, that its flight partner, British Airways, does not fly to New Zealand.

Eddie Jones and his England team flew business class to Australia this July.

The Twickenham set also used up a lot of verbiage explaining the significant funds it has invested in the Red Roses and, no doubt, there will be rugger buggers of the antediluvian tendency who still believe that any cash spent on “wee girls” getting involved in rucks and mauls is a waste of money.

I’ve heard these sort of arguments almost since the advent of women’s rugby and I recall talking to some of the early pioneers of the game in Scotland about the obstacles they faced 30 years ago when the players were effectively paying to represent their country – and, in many cases, doing a fine job in often testing circumstances.

If you’re not involved, you’ve missed the boat…”

– Alex Scott.

Thankfully, matters have progressed since the 1990s, but the economy-class treatment demonstrates that the process is far from finished. In simple terms, England are short odds to dominate the rest of the world, even in New Zealand’s backyard, but here is an outstanding opportunity to showcase the strides the game has taken in recent years.

And yet, for what amounts to peanuts in the grand scheme, the RFU has delivered the message that it regards its team as…well, what exactly?

Second-class? Or, a few notches down the ladder from the Jones boys who will contest their own World Cup next autumn with nothing like the same optimism surrounding their prospects.

Equality journey still carried out on the cheap

I’ve not forgotten the defiant words of former England football star and current TV pundit, Alex Scott, in the aftermath of the Lionesses’ victory over the rest of Europe and the triumphant scenes which followed their nerve-shredding win against Germany.

While Wembley hosted the final and Old Trafford was the venue for a curtain-raiser, several Premier League clubs rejected the opportunity to play host to matches. They had bigger fish to fry, or at least until the event proved a resounding success.

England’s Lionesses enhanced the profile of women’s football by winning the European Championship.

Scott said: “I’m not standing up at corporate events in front of sponsors anymore begging for them to get involved in the women’s game because you know what? If you’re not involved, you’ve missed the boat, you’ve missed the train.

“Because look at this….it has finally left the station and it is gathering speed.”

Unfortunately, there are still too many companies and sponsors who wait for the plaudits to arrive before making commitments.

Liz McColgan waves to the crowd after winning world championship gold in Tokyo in 1991.

We might have advanced from the days when Liz McColgan lost a major deal after confirming she was pregnant.

But, too often, the journey for equality is still being carried out on the cheap.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Rugby

Highland kicker Scott Fraser.
Highland's struggles on the road continue at GHK
Grammar's Youssef Salem. Picture by Kami Thomson
National Leagues: Late heartache for Grammar while Gordonians make it three wins out of…
Highland head coach Davie Carson. Picture by Sandy McCook
Highland looking to make gains on the road in National 1
0
CR0037731 Aberdeen Grammar training ahead of the start of the new rugby season. Picture of Greig Ryan, one of the new head coaches. Picture by Kenny Elrick 30/08/2022
National Leagues: Grammar seek home comforts as Gordonians aim for three-in-a-row
Post Thumbnail
Rugby: Ellon look to maintain unbeaten start at Grangemouth Stags
0
Highland Rugby Club is in its centenary year.
Rugby: Strong start earns Highland victory while Orkney leave it late in the capital
Struan Robertson drives forward for Gordonians. Picture by Paul Glendell
Rugby: Contrasting fortunes for Aberdeen teams in National Leagues
Highland head coach Davie Carson.
Davie Carson looking to make most of Highland's pace in National 1
0
Aberdeen Grammar head coach Nat Coe. Photo by Kenny Elrick
Aberdeen Grammar: Nat Coe challenges side to turn positives into points
Gordonians RFC v Hillhead Jordanhill, RFC at Countesswells, Aberdeen. In the pitcure chris McIlroy charges foward. Picture by Jim Irvine.
Gordonians captain Chris McIlroy targeting quick return to National 2

More from Press and Journal

stoneywood paper mill
'Sad way to end long career': Stoneywood paper mill workers to take legal action…
0
Glen Sannox. Picture by Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
CMal say 'no evidence' of allegations made in upcoming BBC Disclosure documentary
0
Ben Taylor has been named locally as the young man who died in a crash on South Deeside Road. Supplied by Track and Street Grampian.
Teenager killed in Aberdeen crash remembered for 'cheeky, massive smile'
0
Dr Victor Velecela standing in running gear in the park getting ready for his maraton to raise money for heart disease research
Aberdeen University researcher to run marathon in memory of loved ones who died of…
0
David Blair is organising the protest at the Plainstones. Supplied by David Blair.
Cost-of-living protests to be held in Elgin and Aberdeen this weekend
0
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Renee MacRae murder trial: Jury invited to convict 80-year-old in prosecution?s closing speech. The last utterance of Renee MacRae when she was alive was a ?blood-curdling scream? in the dark, a jury has been told. Picture shows; Renee and Andrew MacRae. N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Team Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder trial: Jury invited to convict 80-year-old in prosecution's closing speech

Editor's Picks