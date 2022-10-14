Rugby: Ellon bid to keep the pressure on Caley Division One leaders Dunfermline

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ellon can keep the pressure on Caley Division One leaders Dunfermline tomorrow when they entertain winless Aberdeen Wanderers at the Meadows.

The Fifers have a tough assignment at home to third-place Caithness.

The Thurso side are on a roll since losing against Ellon on the first day of the season but will find Dunfermline fired up after a narrow 38-37 defeat at home to Ellon.

A mouth-watering prospect is at Woodside where a rapidly improving Aberdeenshire entertain Grangemouth Stags who are still in the promotion race.

In the highly competitive environment of Caley 2 North, Moray host Ross Sutherland who did their chances of going up no harm last week when they beat the hitherto unbeaten 2nd Highland 20-19.

Shetland are at home to RAF Lossiemouth, while 2nd Highland will attempt to get back on track at Canal Park where they meet 2nd Gordonians.

Elsewhere, 2nd Aberdeen Grammar will be looking for a first win of the season at home to Mackie in a league where high scores are the norm.

In Caley 3 North, Garioch, who are 14 points ahead of second-placed Dyce, are away to Fraserburgh, while Dyce are at 2nd Aberdeenshire. In what might be the most open game of the afternoon at Banchory, Deeside play the Aberdeen University Medics.

League leaders 3rd Highland are away to Kinloss Eagles, Stornoway are at home to Turriff and 2nd Caithness travel to Inverness where they meet Inverness Craig Dunain.