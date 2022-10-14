Rugby: Ellon bid to keep the pressure on Caley Division One leaders Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport Rugby

Rugby: Ellon bid to keep the pressure on Caley Division One leaders Dunfermline

By Jack Nixon
October 14, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 14, 2022, 6:51 am
Ellon can keep the pressure on Caley Division One leaders Dunfermline tomorrow when they entertain winless Aberdeen Wanderers at the Meadows.

The Fifers have a tough assignment at home to third-place Caithness.

The Thurso side are on a roll since losing against Ellon on the first day of the season but will find Dunfermline fired up after a narrow 38-37 defeat at home to Ellon.

A mouth-watering prospect is at Woodside where a rapidly improving Aberdeenshire entertain Grangemouth Stags who are still in the promotion race.

In the highly competitive environment of Caley 2 North, Moray host Ross Sutherland who did their chances of going up no harm last week when they beat the hitherto unbeaten 2nd Highland 20-19.

Shetland are at home to RAF Lossiemouth, while 2nd Highland will attempt to get back on track at Canal Park where they meet 2nd Gordonians.

Elsewhere, 2nd Aberdeen Grammar will be looking for a first win of the season at home to Mackie in a league where high scores are the norm.

In Caley 3 North, Garioch, who are 14 points ahead of second-placed Dyce, are away to Fraserburgh, while Dyce are at 2nd Aberdeenshire. In what might be the most open game of the afternoon at Banchory, Deeside play the Aberdeen University Medics.

League leaders 3rd Highland are away to Kinloss Eagles,  Stornoway are at home to Turriff and 2nd Caithness travel to Inverness where they meet Inverness Craig Dunain.

