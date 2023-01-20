Rugby: Gordonians looking to be sharper as Strathmore visit Countesswells

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rugby: Gordonians looking to be sharper as Strathmore visit Countesswells

By Paul Third
January 20, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: January 20, 2023, 11:57 am
Chris McIlroy in action for Gordonians.
Chris McIlroy in action for Gordonians.

Gordonians captain Chris McIlroy hopes lessons are learned from his side’s sluggish start last weekend when they welcome Strathmore to Countesswells tomorrow.

The National 3 league leaders continues their winning start to the season with a 40-14 win against Whitecraigs, but McIlroy insists there is room for improvement.

He said: “We came out the blocks really quickly to score in the first minute, but I think we tailed off after that.

“We were sluggish. Whitecraigs dropped down from National 2 with us last season and we knew we were in for a tough time, but we struggled at times.

“Allan Glen’s the previous weekend was tough as it was our first game in five weeks, but we didn’t kick on as we wanted to.

“We won the game and got the bonus point, which is what the aim was – but we know we can be better.

“Our fitness is not where it was before the break, so we’ve been working on improving that.”

McIlroy to miss Strathmore game

A strained hip adductor will keep the GoGos captain out of his side’s home game against Strathmore, but McIlroy is confident his side can make the most of home advantage.

He said: “We’ve played Strathmore regularly over the years and I can’t remember any game where we’ve ran away from them.

“The games always tend to be pretty scrappy, but thankfully we’re at home and we should be able to use Countesswells to our advantage.

“We’re expected to win the game as league leaders and having home advantage, but we can’t take anything for granted.

“They are a big physical side and we’ll need to defend well as they’ll ask questions of us.”

McIlroy hopes to be fit to return for next week’s trip to Perthshire, but is confident his side can cope in his absence if his spell on the sidelines lasts longer than one game.

He said: “I’m still able to run straight, but it’s when I try to make twists and turns from side to side that I feel it so there’s no point taking any risk.

“We’ve got Perthshire away next week, which I hope to be back for, but if I’m not I’m confident the guys can go there and pick up the points without me.”

