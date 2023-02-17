Highland aiming to move up to fourth spot in National One with triumph in Gala showdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Highland aiming to move up to fourth spot in National One with triumph in Gala showdown

By Andy Skinner
February 17, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: February 17, 2023, 1:25 pm
Highland head coach Davie Carson. Image: DC Thomson.
Highland head coach Davie Carson. Image: DC Thomson.

Highland head coach Davie Carson says a big performance will be required in order to leapfrog Gala in National One this weekend.

The Inverness outfit make the trip to the Borders, to face their fourth-placed opponents who are just a point ahead of them.

Although Highland triumphed 14-10 when the sides met at Canal Park earlier in the campaign, Carson expects a stiffer challenge this time around.

Carson said: “It’s one of our targets to finish as high up as we can.

“Gala are the next on the radar, just being a point ahead of us. There is not much between the two sides, when you look at results.

“Both have won nine games and lost six. After their mid-season dip they have come back in a good vein of form, they beat Kelso and they beat Melrose at Christmas.

“It’s going to be a big game for both sides and one we are looking forward to.

“We know how tough it’s going to be. Going down to the Borders is never easy. We beat them by four points at home, but it’s going to be a lot harder down there without a doubt.”

Lessons learned from cup-tie

Highland were last in action a fortnight ago, when they were defeated 40-21 by Premiership side Musselburgh in the Scottish Cup.

Carson, who welcomes back experienced campaigners Seumas Ross, Gordon Gregor and Sean Blair, feels the match was a learning curve ahead of the return to league action.

Gordon Gregor in action for Highland. Image: DC Thomson.

Carson added: “The cup game was something different for us with a very inexperienced side.

“It was a slow start. We came back really well, but the big thing was to realise we don’t need to kick the ball away.

“We need to go through the phases, as we have shown against the teams in our league.

“Against a Premiership side we showed that if we kept it to eight or nine phases, we scored two great tries at the end of the first half to go in ahead.

“It’s just ball retention, and stretching teams, as we have got the runners that can see the gaps once they have opened up.

“It’s a case of keeping that ball for as long as we can, looking after it, then the gaps will appear and we will get some tries.

“We have got to 40 or 50 points for a few weeks on the trot, which is a lot of tries in National One – no matter who we are playing.”

Orkney aiming to carry on momentum

Orkney are looking to pick up from where they left off, when they host Greenock Wanderers in National Three.

The islanders recorded a 23-22 victory over Howe of Fife in their last outing three weeks ago.

With scrum-half Willie Thomson and the experienced James Linklater unavailable, head coach Derek Robb hopes the long lay-off will not prove disruptive.

He said: “Just when we had a bit of momentum, there has been a two-week break because of the internationals.

Orkney head coach Derek Robb. Image: DC Thomson

“We don’t know how that will impact us, as well as one or two personnel changes.

“We have got a wee bit of depth that can fill those, and it shouldn’t drop too much in terms of quality.

“The previous two games have been the level we really need to be at, against West of Scotland and Howe of Fife.

“The commitment level and intensity of the squad was spot on. It makes life a lot easier for themselves on the pitch when that side of it is taken care of.”

Greenock have struggled for points, having won just one of their 13 matches this term.

Having triumphed 38-19 when the sides last met at Pickaquoy in October, Robb hopes his sixth-placed side can rack up another victory.

Robb added: “That day in particular was just lashing rain and gales.

“They were a fairly stuffy side in those conditions, and we couldn’t really get our game going.

“We made an awful lot of mistakes, but that was fairly early on in the season.

“I think we have progressed significantly since then.

“Like any game we have had this season, if we can get into our rhythm and on to the front foot we are capable of hurting teams.

“We hope we can do that this weekend – and keep progressing as we have since the turn of the year.”

