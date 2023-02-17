Rugby: Ellon head to Hillfoots looking to keep title race going

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Rugby

Rugby: Ellon head to Hillfoots looking to keep title race going

By Jack Nixon
February 17, 2023, 6:00 am
There are some intriguing matches this weekend.
There are some intriguing matches this weekend.

Ellon will keep their very slim chances of returning to the National Leagues alive when they meet struggling Hillfoots at Tillicoultry on Saturday.

With two games left to play, the Meadows side sit seven points behind Caley Division One league leaders Dunfermline who need only win their one remaining game against bottom side Aberdeen Wanderers next week to clinch the title and promotion.

In the only other game scheduled for tomorrow in Caley Division One, Aberdeen Wanderers have the opportunity to win their first game of the season when they entertain derby rivals Aberdeenshire.

In Caley 2 North, Moray need to keep their nerve to gain promotion under the leadership of player-coach Cameron Hughes who has done a remarkable job in his two years in charge of the Elgin side.

With five games remaining, Moray are seven points clear of second-placed Highland 2nds and could afford to lose a game and still win the league – not that head coach and centre Hughes entertains such thoughts ahead of their home game with Gordonians 2nds.

He said: “We have played well all season, only losing our first game of the season away to Highland and have no intention of letting up in the run up, but Gordonians are a free-running side and will command our total respect.”

THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Gregor Townsend and Finn Russell – it’s still complicated…

Elsewhere in the division Highland host RAF Lossiemouth and third-placed Mackie are away to North Scotland Police.

Banff are at home to Shetland, while Aberdeen Grammar 2nds will be bidding to break their duck at Rubislaw where they play Ross Sutherland who will be in no mood to be the first team to lose to Grammar.

In the only game in Caley 3 North, Dyce host Fraserburgh in Aberdeen.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Rugby

Gordonians RFC v Hillhead Jordanhill, RFC at Countesswells, Aberdeen. In the pitcure chris McIlroy charges foward. Picture by Jim Irvine 12-1-19
Gordonians aiming to carry on where they left off after three-week break
Finn Russell (left) and head coach Gregor Townsend in conversation during last year's Six Nations.
THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Gregor Townsend and Finn Russell - it's still complicated...
Finn Russell's brilliant offload sparked Scotland to their record win against Wales. Image: SNS
Neil Drysdale: It's too early for Grand Slam dreams, but Scotland should fear nobody…
Grant Gilchrist (r) and Sione Tuipulotu celebrate the 35-7 win over Wales.
We've done nothing yet' - Grant Gilchrist wants Scotland to keep building
Jamie Ritchie accepts the Doddie Weir Cup from Kathy Weir after Scotland's win.
Six Nations: Scots' feet firmly on the ground as they start preparation for Paris
Finn Russell with girlfriend Emma Canning and daughter Charlie after the game.
Six Nations: Love and fatherhood turned Finn Russell around and back to his best,…
Finn Russell's brilliant offload sparked Scotland to their record win against Wales. Image: SNS
Scotland 35 Wales 7: Second half romp has Scotland two-from-two with a record win…
The Doddie Weir Cup has speical significance for Scotland after the great man's passing.
Six Nations: Scots determined to win the Doddie Weir Cup from Wales in honour…
Highland's Kevin Brown goes on the attack against Gala.
Highland take positives from Scottish Cup clash against Premiership victors Musselburgh
Zander Fagerson, from Kirriemuir, returns to the Scotland team after two months out.
Six main points from Gregor Townsend's 'same-again' Scotland to take on Wales in the…

Most Read

1
Loaded burgers and fries is just one of the meals on offer at the drive-thru. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
We tried the new drive-thru at Marshall’s Farm Shop – here’s how it went…
2
Aden Caravan and Camping Park. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Caravan owner blasts 43% fee increase at Aberdeenshire caravan site
3
Varinder Sood's Cafe Society sits opposite the new Shell office. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
New Shell office puts Aberdeen cafes on high alert as 1,000 potential customers flood…
4
Breaking news logo
A9 Inverness to Thurso road closed following ‘serious’ crash near Tain
5
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto/Shutterstock (11987911r) Ryanair flight to Lisbon departs from Dublin Airport. On Monday, May 31, 2021, in Dublin, Ireland. Dublin Airport During COVID-19 Pandemic, Ireland - 31 May 2021
Ryanair’s ‘bigger than ever’ summer season in Aberdeen looks strangely familiar
2
6
Kirsty Sutherland. Image: DC Thomson
Stonehaven babysitter showed pornography to children as young as four
7
Tetris trailer
Can you spot any Aberdeen scenes? Trailer for Hollywood movie Tetris released
8
Aldi store in Aberdeen
Aldi seeking 79 colleagues from Aberdeen to Peterhead
9
This charming home comes with its own woodland. Photos supplied by Ledingham Chalmers LLP.
Wonderful woodland home on the market in Aboyne for £700,000
10
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13750592cu) Angus MacDonald (27) of Aberdeen during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and St Mirren at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v St Mirren, Cinch Scottish Premiership, 01-02-2023 - 01 Feb 2023
More than half of Aberdeen team will be changed from Premiership opener v Celtic…

More from Press and Journal

Billy Kidd next to the raw sewage mixed with rain water at the base of Kings Courts flats in Tillydrone. Image Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Tillydrone flats 'smell like a week-old toilet' as raw sewage overflows onto the street
P&J history timeline
Interactive: Discover the unforgettable moments in history The P&J was there for
Orkney flag
New flag-flying protocol to be debated by Orkney councillors
Elgin City manager Gavin Price. Image: Bob Crombie
Gavin Price urges Elgin City to turn pain into gain after Scottish Cup agony
Rihanna has stepped back from the spotlight in recent years (Image: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Fox Sports/Shutterstock)
Darryl Peers: Rihanna's return to the stage brought back some surprising memories
Oldmeldrum's Julia Gourley, right, has been named as the head coach of Team GB's Special Olympics equestrian team.
Oldmeldrum equestrian coach selected to work with Team GB at Special Olympics
Thousands flocked to Taste Of Grampian at P&J Live in 2022. Image: DC Thomson
Food festival Taste of Grampian to make its return to Aberdeen's P&J in 2023…
Bridge of Don Thistle celebrate a goal. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Junior football: Bridge of Don Thistle entertain Hermes in crunch Premier League clash
Could Aberdeen defender Jess Broadrick step into Jen Beattie's shoes for Scotland? Images: Shutterstock.
LONG READ: Could Aberdeen Women's Jess Broadrick be the eventual replacement for retired Scotland…
Singer Dusty Springfield with composer Burt Bacharach in 1970 (Image: ITV/Shutterstock)
Moreen Simpson: Burt Bacharach wrote the musical soundtrack to my romance

Editor's Picks

Most Commented