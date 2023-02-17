Rugby: Ellon head to Hillfoots looking to keep title race going

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ellon will keep their very slim chances of returning to the National Leagues alive when they meet struggling Hillfoots at Tillicoultry on Saturday.

With two games left to play, the Meadows side sit seven points behind Caley Division One league leaders Dunfermline who need only win their one remaining game against bottom side Aberdeen Wanderers next week to clinch the title and promotion.

In the only other game scheduled for tomorrow in Caley Division One, Aberdeen Wanderers have the opportunity to win their first game of the season when they entertain derby rivals Aberdeenshire.

In Caley 2 North, Moray need to keep their nerve to gain promotion under the leadership of player-coach Cameron Hughes who has done a remarkable job in his two years in charge of the Elgin side.

With five games remaining, Moray are seven points clear of second-placed Highland 2nds and could afford to lose a game and still win the league – not that head coach and centre Hughes entertains such thoughts ahead of their home game with Gordonians 2nds.

He said: “We have played well all season, only losing our first game of the season away to Highland and have no intention of letting up in the run up, but Gordonians are a free-running side and will command our total respect.”

Elsewhere in the division Highland host RAF Lossiemouth and third-placed Mackie are away to North Scotland Police.

Banff are at home to Shetland, while Aberdeen Grammar 2nds will be bidding to break their duck at Rubislaw where they play Ross Sutherland who will be in no mood to be the first team to lose to Grammar.

In the only game in Caley 3 North, Dyce host Fraserburgh in Aberdeen.