Aberdeen Grammar’s misery continues with defeat to GHK in high-scoring contest

Aberdeen Grammar’s hopes of avoiding relegation from National League 1 suffered a major setback as they lost 49-32 against fellow strugglers GHK at Rubislaw.

The result leaves Grammar sitting second bottom and 12 points adrift of third bottom Stirling Coounty with only four games remaining.

Normally a 12-try extravaganza would be hailed as great entertainment, especially at this late stage in the season, but this was tense, nervous affair in which poor defending was the order of the day.

Grammar centre Craig Shepherd scored his first hat-trick for the senior team, underlining the massive progress the youngster has made in the game in the last three seasons in an otherwise underachieving side.

Shepherd summed up his team’s problem this season when he said: “We just can’t keep our focus for 80 minutes.”

An observation borne out after a spirited first half in which they finished 8-7 to the good, only to inexplicably fold in the second period by losing six tries, some of which were poorly defended.

From looking a side who had thrown themselves a lifeline Grammar tamely surrendered after conceding two tries immediately after the break, saved thereafter by Shepherd’s perseverance in the home attack, leading to his three well-taken touchdowns.

In the first half captain and centre Tom Aplin had given his side an early lead with a penalty but were overhauled by fine try from GHK scrum half Ben Frame, converted by stand off Grant Anderson who went on to successfully land all of his seven kicks at goal, while adding to his haul with a try in the second half.

A difficult season at Rubislaw

Grammar hit back on the half hour mark through lock Cameron Robertson and with Aplin adding the extras, it looked promising for a home win going into the interval.

All that changed in the space of three minutes into the second period, although Shepherd did pull back one, only for the more dynamic GHK back division to click into gear and take control with four more tries against two more from Shepherd and one from replacement Paul Paxton who also kicked a conversion.

A disappointing day for Grammar, leading co coach Greig Ryan to say: “It has been a difficult spell for the club. We are not seeing the quality students coming to the area as has been the case over the years.

“Apart from Gordonians, teams in the area are going through a lean spell. It’s time for us all to be working together.”

Eagles soar in Bowl final

In the all-military Caledonian Bowl Final at Kinloss, the Eagles won the bragging rights over RAF Lossiemouth, easing through 44-24 but while there were points galore, there was also a red card and six yellows which spoiled an otherwise fine day.

In the only game played in Caley Division 1, Aberdeenshire thrashed Hillfoots 64-12.

In Caley 2 North, Moray were denied the opportunity to close in on the title after 2nd Aberdeen Grammar were unable to raise a team, enabling second-placed 2nd Highland to close the gap to seven points after beating North Police Scotland 29-24.

Moray are still warm favourites, having two games in hand. At Countesswells, 2nd Gordonians were 46-7 winners against Banff, while in the Caley 3 North play-offs Stornoway beat Deeside 19-5.