Aberdeen Grammar’s relegation confirmed despite spirited display against Highland

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Grammar’s defiant last stand against Caledonian rivals Highland was not enough to save them from a second consecutive relegation.

Highland’s 26-15 win means the Inverness side will be the lone Northern Caley representative in National League One.

Grammar had their chances against the fifth-placed Canal Park side but failed to take them.

Highland head coach Davie Carson was happy with his side’s win which included a try bonus point but less pleased by the performance.

He said: “We should have been two tries up after only 10 minutes but managed to butcher the chances.

“In fairness Grammar never let us settle but we should have been out of sight by half time.

“But it’s five points. I just hope Grammar battle back and return to keep up the challenge of northern sides.”

For the demoted home side, chairman Gordon Thomson was disappointed by the outcome of the game and season but said: “Once again this was a game we could have won had we taken our chances and made our tackles.

“We’ll now take a fresh guard, build a team around our many young players for next season in National League Two.

“It has been a disappointing season but we’ll just have to readjust.”

Renton raised Grammar hopes

The game was never a classic but that was not surprising given the stresses of the occasion for the Rubislaw side.

The Inverness men also struggled to find top gear despite being backed by a substantial support.

Despite a bright opening 10 minutes, during which the visitors might have scored two tries, it was Grammar who opened the scoring in nine minutes when winger Ben Renton raced over in the corner for the first of his three tries, underlining the talent in the home side, including Renton who has had an excellent season despite the form of the team.

Captain and centre Tom Aplin was off target with the conversion but it was an encouraging start to an afternoon in which the hosts were faced with winning their remaining four games to have any chance of avoiding the drop.

But Grammar went dramatically off the boil, leaking two tries in the space of five minutes, handing Highland an initiative they scarcely deserved.

Both tries were well taken by winger Craig Findlater, as were the conversions, stroked over by Highland stand off Scott Fraser who has been the model of consistency for the club this season.

When Highland flanker Gordon Gregor made it 19-5 just before half time and with Fraser adding the extras, the game looked well out of reach of the home side.

Grammar rallied in the second half and had they demonstrated a little more composure could have tested Highland in the run in.

They had to settle for two more touchdowns for the excellent Renton but failure to land the conversions cost them the opportunity to close the gap.

Captain and No 8 Callum Carson settled Highland nerves with a try to make it 26-15, condemning Grammar to life in National League Two next season where they are likely to find city rivals Gordonians waiting for them after their contrasting season.

Aplin said: “We seem to implode once we get our noses in front, as was the case in the first half.

“We probably deserved better but we now have to rebuild, including difficult trips to Biggar and Watsonians and an equally tricky one at home to Gala before we face up to planning for next season.”

Club captain Jack Burnett was visibly upset by the prospect of dropping down another league but looked to the future.

He said: “We have youngsters we now have to turn to in our bid to get back to where we want to be in the game.”

Highland for their part have two games remaining, Dundee away and then a mouth-watering home game against champions-elect Kelso.

“Opportunities to end on a high and show our true form,” said Carson.