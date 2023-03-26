Aberdeen Grammar’s relegation confirmed despite spirited display against Highland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen Grammar’s relegation confirmed despite spirited display against Highland

Highland's 26-15 win means the Inverness side will be the lone Northern Caley representative in National League One.

By Jack Nixon
Aberdeen Grammar's Ben Renton with the ball. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Aberdeen Grammar's Ben Renton with the ball. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

Aberdeen Grammar’s defiant last stand against Caledonian rivals Highland was not enough to save them from a second consecutive relegation.

Grammar had their chances against the fifth-placed Canal Park side but failed to take them.

Highland head coach Davie Carson was happy with his side’s win which included a try bonus point but less pleased by the performance.

He said: “We should have been two tries up after only 10 minutes but managed to butcher the chances.

“In fairness Grammar never let us settle but we should have been out of sight by half time.

“But it’s five points. I just hope Grammar battle back and return to keep up the challenge of northern sides.”

Aberdeen Grammar’s Ben Renton is tackled. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

For the demoted home side, chairman Gordon Thomson was disappointed by the outcome of the game and season but said: “Once again this was a game we could have won had we taken our chances and made our tackles.

“We’ll now take a fresh guard, build a team around our many young players for next season in National League Two.

“It has been a disappointing season but we’ll just have to readjust.”

Rupeni Rokoduguni with the ball for Highland. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

Renton raised Grammar hopes

The game was never a classic but that was not surprising given the stresses of the occasion for the Rubislaw side.

The Inverness men also struggled to find top gear despite being backed by a substantial support.

Despite a bright opening 10 minutes, during which the visitors might have scored two tries, it was Grammar who opened the scoring in nine minutes when winger Ben Renton raced over in the corner for the first of his three tries, underlining the talent in the home side, including Renton who has had an excellent season despite the form of the team.

Captain and centre Tom Aplin was off target with the conversion but it was an encouraging start to an afternoon in which the hosts were faced with winning their remaining four games to have any chance of avoiding the drop.

But Grammar went dramatically off the boil, leaking two tries in the space of five minutes, handing Highland an initiative they scarcely deserved.

Steven Rutledge with the ball under pressure from Highland’s Ollie Smith holding on. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

Both tries were well taken by winger Craig Findlater, as were the conversions, stroked over by Highland stand off Scott Fraser who has been the model of consistency for the club this season.

When Highland  flanker Gordon Gregor made it 19-5 just before half time and with Fraser adding the extras, the game looked well out of reach of the home side.

Grammar rallied in the second half and had they demonstrated a little more composure could have tested Highland in the run in.

They had to settle for two more touchdowns for the excellent Renton but failure to land the conversions cost them the opportunity to close the gap.

The P&J’s rugby correspondent Jack Nixon was covering his final game at Rubislaw. Pictured on the right withi his son Graeme.  Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

Captain and No 8 Callum Carson settled Highland nerves with a try to make it 26-15, condemning Grammar to life in National League Two next season where they are likely to find city rivals Gordonians  waiting for them after their contrasting season.

Aplin said: “We seem to implode once we get our noses in front, as was the case in the first half.

“We probably deserved better but we now have to rebuild, including difficult trips to Biggar and Watsonians and an equally tricky one at home to Gala before we face up to planning for next season.”

Club captain Jack Burnett was visibly upset by the prospect of dropping down another league but looked to the future.

He said: “We have youngsters we now have to turn to in our bid to get back to where we want to be in the game.”

Highland for their part have two games remaining, Dundee away and then a mouth-watering home game against champions-elect Kelso.

“Opportunities to end on a high and show our true form,” said Carson.

