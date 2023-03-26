Forres Mechanics hit Keith for six; Inverurie Locos grind out win against Turriff

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forres ended a 10-game run without a win with a stunning 6-2 success against Keith at Kynoch Park.

The Can-Cans moved up to eighth spot in the Breedon Highland League, leaving the Maroons sitting second bottom.

Shaun Morrison, Lee Fraser and Ben Barron all nabbed doubles for the visitors in the comfortable victory.

Forres manager Steven Macdonald said: “It was good to get back to winning ways because it has been really strange.

“We have been playing really well without winning and it’s been really frustrating.

“The boys did really well and showed a good attitude right from the start.

“We were on the front foot most of the first half, camping Keith in their own half.

“We eventually scored with a good ball in from Dale (Wood) for Shaun (Morrison).

“We pushed on after that and it felt like game over at 3-0 at half-time, because it was one-way traffic.

“Credit to Keith though, they changed their system in the second half. They scored a good goal, but we pushed on again.”

On a heavy pitch the Can Cans dictated right from the off, the only surprise was that it took them until the 32nd minute to open the scoring through substitute Shaun Morrison.

Four minutes late Lee Fraser rose to head home, and when Morrison raced in to clip home via the foot of the post two minutes from the break, it was practically game over.

Keith came more into it after half-time and pulled one back on the hour mark with a spectacular 25-yarder from Gavin Elphinstone.

Their brief comeback was extinguished though when Fraser grabbed his second of the game.

Substitute Ben Barron made it a nap hand before Lewis Coull scrambled home a small crumb of comfort at the back post for the home side.

Barron had the final say in the dying seconds, smashing the ball home.

Keith manager Craig Ewen said: “We were well beaten, simple as that.

“It feels like we are stuck in a bit of a rut just now.

“Not having a game for three weeks didn’t help, and we looked off the pace.

“Forres were first to most balls and some of the goals we lost I can’t understand how some of the balls went in, two in particular dribbled in, and others we didn’t match the runners.”

Inverurie Locos 3-1 Turriff United

Inverurie Locos came out on top in the first of two home games before their Highland League Cup final against Banks o’ Dee at Fraserburgh.

Locos boss Andy Low admitted his side weren’t at their best, despite taking all three points.

He said: “Turriff were much the better team in the first half, they bossed it.

“Better going forward, better defensively and in the middle of the park.

“It wasn’t acceptable and the players knew that from my reaction.

“It took a while for us to get going in the second half but we stepped on.

“The players went back to basics and upped their workrate.

“It could only get better, we needed it, we needed to lift the standards.”

“Nathan Meres was a constant threat, while Jay Halliday was outstanding when he came on.

“We will look to freshen it up again against Brora Rangers.”

It was the Haughs side who looked the liveliest, Andy Reid saving low from Ewan Clark before Jack McKenzie blasted wide after rounding the goalkeeper.

Locos drew first blood in 22 minutes, Jonny Smith volleying into the net from a Calum Dingwall corner.

Reid kept his team ahead as he blocked a Reece McKeown effort but McKeown was not to be denied in the 33rd minute when he fired into the bottom corner from the edge of the area.

Robert Ward, Sam Robertson and Dingwall all went close before Locos went back in front after 72 minutes when Jay Halliday cut the ball back for Robertson to hammer home.

Five minutes from time man of the match Meres drilled low into the corner after great work by Jonny Smith.

Turriff boss Dean Donaldson said: “In the first half we were really good, knocking the ball about really well, we were the better side.

“We didn’t play the same in the second half, I felt we looked a tired team after playing three tough games in the space of a week.”