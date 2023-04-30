Rugby: Gordonians ease to victory against Murrayfield Wanderers in final home game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Rugby

Rugby: Gordonians ease to victory against Murrayfield Wanderers in final home game

The Countesswells side complete their title-winning campaign with atrip to Orkney next weekend.

By Jack Nixon
Gordonians' Struan Roberton catches the ball at a lineout. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Gordonians' Struan Roberton catches the ball at a lineout. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Gordonians wrapped up their National League 3 home fixtures with a resounding 69-5 win at the expense of Murrayfield Wanderers at Countesswells.

The result boosted their tally of points scored to 946 with an away trip to Orkney to come on Saturday.

The last game of the season gives the Aberdeen side the opportunity to pass the magical 1000 point barrier from 20 games, although the islanders will balk at the very notion of losing by a margin of 54 or more.

Gordonians club president Matthew Brechin was pleased his side had gone undefeated in 10 games at home this season.

He said: “It has been a marvellous season. The Orkney trip will serve as a celebration of Caley rugby.

“The islanders have enjoyed a great campaign in their first season back in the National Leagues, getting their reward with a top six place which keeps them in the newly-constructed National League 3 next season.”

In the meantime in the Caley 3 North play-offs, Kinloss Eagles were denied the chance to clinch a place in Caley 2 North after their game with Deeside at Banchory was called off.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Rugby

Gordonians celebrated winning the league last weekend. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Gordonians president hoping for Granite city rugby renaissance
Gordonians celebrating winning the league. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Gordonians claim National League Three title in style with emphatic win against Strathmore
Aberdeen Grammar's Tom Aplin, centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Grammar end campaign with Watsonians defeat
Gordonians captain Chris McIlroy charges forward. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson
Rugby: Finish line in sight as Gordonians bid to win National Three title, plus…
Aberdeen Grammar's Doug Russell. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Rugby: Timing is right as Aberdeen Grammar stalwart Doug Russell calls it a day…
David McDonald of Aberdeen who has died aged 74.
David McDonald: Former Aberdeen Grammar rugby president dies
Tom Williams tries to break through for Gordonians. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Rugby: Narrow defeat for Aberdeen Grammar as Gordonians edge closer to promotion
Highland were edged out by Kelso at Canal Park.
Rugby: Fifth-place finish for Highland as Kelso claim National One title in Inverness
Aberdeen lawyer and rugby union man Gordon Masson.
Death of former Scottish Rugby Union president, Aberdeen lawyer Gordon Masson
There are some intriguing matches this weekend.
Rugby: Caley Three North play-off matches near climax

Most Read

1
Lindsay Bartlet, 61, from Old Aberdeen, who had a drink with Michael Bublé at P&J Live.
Michael Bublé orders Aberdeen man three pints and has a drink with him
2
Michael Bublé fans holding a handmade sign before the start of the P&J Live event.
Gallery: Michael Bublé oozed with energy as he wowed the crowd at P&J Live
3
Aberdeen student Georgia Bland.
Aberdeen student moved car to avoid parking ticket – and got caught drink-driving instead
4
Stephen Brand outside the EV charging point that gave him the unexpected bill. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson
Man outraged after he is billed £73 instead of £5.63 for overstaying at Aberdeen…
5
Councillors recently debated plans to turn the former Turriff TSB into a pub.
Former Turriff TSB to become pub despite neighbour’s fears about ‘alcohol-fuelled nuisance’ inches from…
6
Partygoers beaming at a May Day event at Revolucion De Cuba, Academy Centre, Belmont Street, Aberdeen.
May Day in Aberdeen: 11 venues to visit to celebrate the event in style
7
SNP ‘cutting off rural Scotland’ with transport failures, warns billionaire bus tycoon
8
Eight Acres Hotel in Elgin has cancelled reservations just days before the MacMoray Festival begins. Image: Jasperimage.
Last-minute cancellations at Eight Acres causes chaos for MacMoray festival goers
9
Michael Bublé performing at P&J Live, Aberdeen.
Review: Michael Bublé brings ‘the greatest show on Earth’ to P&J Live
10
Crowds gathered in Elgin's Cooper Park for the festival. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
GALLERY: The best pictures from the return of the MacMoray music festival

More from Press and Journal

Potato and spring barley planting has been delayed in the UK and elsewhere. Wullie Marr/DCT Media
Richard Wright: Rainfall fails to ease water worries in EU
A stream near Castlebay was allegedly contaminated. Image: PA
Man, 67, charged after allegedly contaminating stream near Castlebay
Stoneywood's Cory Ritchie celebrating after scoring to make it 3-1 against Dufftown. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Junior football: Former Don breaks Hermes' hearts with late winner in Quest Engineering Cup
Around 4000 Caley Thistle fans were behind their team for the Hampden semi win against Falkirk. How many more will join them for the final? Image: SNS Group
Paul Chalk: Caley Thistle deserve huge backing when they chase unlikely Scottish Cup triumph…
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald, Mattie Pollock and Liam Scales (L-R) after the 1-0 win at Ross County. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson says shut-out success has been a team effort
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Ryan Gallon appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook/ DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Man told partner: 'If I get lifted you are getting a punch in the…
Lovat keeper Stuart Macdonald makes the second of his three penalty saves to win the shoot-out. Image: Neil Paterson
Lovat boss Jamie Matheson hails 'best goalkeeper in Scotland' following shootout win at Beauly
Stoneywood wicket keeper Andrew Maclaren and Heriots batsman James Dickinson. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Cricket: Stoneywood-Dyce slip to opening defeat; Aberdeenshire and Huntly make winning starts
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a family feud and a baby attack
Kilcluan House will be upgraded to meet modern living demands.
New purpose for Elgin offices, transformation of Georgian home and new home for coffee…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]