Rugby: Gordonians ease to victory against Murrayfield Wanderers in final home game

Gordonians wrapped up their National League 3 home fixtures with a resounding 69-5 win at the expense of Murrayfield Wanderers at Countesswells.

The result boosted their tally of points scored to 946 with an away trip to Orkney to come on Saturday.

The last game of the season gives the Aberdeen side the opportunity to pass the magical 1000 point barrier from 20 games, although the islanders will balk at the very notion of losing by a margin of 54 or more.

Gordonians club president Matthew Brechin was pleased his side had gone undefeated in 10 games at home this season.

He said: “It has been a marvellous season. The Orkney trip will serve as a celebration of Caley rugby.

“The islanders have enjoyed a great campaign in their first season back in the National Leagues, getting their reward with a top six place which keeps them in the newly-constructed National League 3 next season.”

In the meantime in the Caley 3 North play-offs, Kinloss Eagles were denied the chance to clinch a place in Caley 2 North after their game with Deeside at Banchory was called off.