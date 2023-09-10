Gordonians claim first win in style; Highland go top of National One with Watsonians victory

Gordonians secured their first win of the National Two season in style on Saturday, a 69-22 bonus point home triumph over Kirkcaldy delighting the supporters at Countesswells.

In their first game since promotion in week one, they had shown promise, but ultimately lost out at Peebles.

However, at the weekend they were sharp in attack against the Fifers and now have something to build on for the rest of the campaign.

A try by Ryan Deakin set the tone after just three minutes and soon after Archie Falconer was going over too.

Corey Buchan’s try converted by Josh Andrews made it 17-0 after 13 minutes and the bonus point fourth try came two minutes later via Liam Dreelan.

Andrews (2) and Josh Mitchell scored further tries before the interval and it was 45-5 at that stage.

Falconer got his second at the start of the second period before Kirkcaldy had a player red carded following a second yellow.

Fin Troup, Deakin and hat-trick man Falconer added further tries. In total Andrews converted seven tries while a late rally by Kirkcaldy earned them a four-try bonus.

‘We are tracking in the right direction’

Gordonians head coach Ryan Morrice said: “We came out of the blocks quickly and moved a big Kirkcaldy pack about the pitch. We were relentless in the first half.

“Things dropped off second half and the game became quite stop-start as the players tired in the heat.

“The boys stepped up from last week and we are tracking in the right direction, but we know we’ll need to raise things another level ahead of the visit of Stewart’s Melville next up.”

In the same division, Aberdeen Grammar took another four-try bonus point, but are still after their first victory after going down 62-36 at Falkirk.

“In very warm temperatures our defence and physicality was found wanting again,” Grammar head coach Eric Strachan said.

“Living off limited possession we did manage to score six tries, but in short periods we show quality then we go to sleep. That’s our big work on for the next few weeks.

“Credit to Falkirk who had some quality players, but they were afforded far too much space.”

Craig Shepherd scored three tries for Grammar with Ben Renton going over twice and Paul Paxton bagging one. Paxton also kicked three conversions.

Canal Park men hit top spot

Highland are top of National One after a comprehensive 41-0 home win over Watsonians at Canal Park.

They had the bonus point in the bag by half-time after Stewart Watson, Hugo Crush, Callum MacPherson and Stephen Murray crossed with one conversion by Rory Carson.

In the second half Crush, Magnus Henry and Adrui Mirotoki scored further tries and Scott Fraser converted two.

“Playing into a strong wind in the first half we just kept ball in hand and went through the phases which was pleasing,” said Highland head coach Dave Carson.

They kicked a lot in that period and our counter attacking was excellent.

“As coaches we challenged the boys to keep a clean sheet in the second half and they did, defending really well and scoring some good tries.

“It was a good performance and it has been a pleasing start to the season, but there is still plenty to work on.”

‘I’m delighted with how the boys performed’

In National Three, Orkney made it two wins from two – and 10 points from 10 like Highland – to sit second on points difference.

At Pickaquoy they saw off Howe of Fife 52-26 with Niall Campbell named player of the match.

The Orkney try scorers were Craig Slater (2), Chris Guthrie, Silas Cox, Willie Thomson (2), Jon Tait and Scott Russell with Connor Hancock converting six of them.

“I’m delighted with how the boys performed,” said Orkney captain Liam Moar.

“We knew that Howe of Fife would be stiff competition, but we squared up to the challenge and brought physicality to things and managing to achieve a try bonus point within the first half which was excellent.

“It was a competitive game and I’d like to thank the Orkney squad members for making themselves available for training and selection and helping us continue our good start.”

In Caledonia One, Mackie and Moray have three wins from three in the North Conference.

They saw off Ellon 46-19 and Highland’s second XV 27-24 respectively while Skye’s first ever Caledonia North Region Two match ended in a 38-5 reverse to Highland’s third team.

In the women’s Premiership, Garioch lost out 57-12 at home to Watsonians.