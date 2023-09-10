Fraserburgh beat Strathspey Thistle as Scott Barbour edges closer to goal record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fraserburgh beat Strathspey Thistle as Scott Barbour edges closer to goal record

The Broch won 3-1 at Seafield Park to book their place in the final four of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.

By Reporter
Fraserburgh forward Scott Barbour. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Fraserburgh forward Scott Barbour. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Fraserburgh advanced to the semi-finals but were made to fight all the way by a determined Strathspey Thistle side who put in a grandstand finish.

For Broch boss Mark Cowie the main priority was getting the job done and earning a place in the final four of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.

He said: “We expected it tough, our opponents have not been getting the results but showed they are not playing that badly.

“We had chances in the first half but were never hitting the heights however we thought we had blown them away with two quickfire goals early in the second half.

“They came back at us, got a goal back and for a wee while we were all over the shop.

“We were a bit lighter for team selection choices but will have more to choose from next week.

“A real bonus for us was young Cammy Robertson making his debut late on, he kept it simple while others were at times too ambitious.”

Josh Bolton scored the only goal of a first half lacking excitement, his effort from deep on the left beating Callum Ligertwood and going high into the roof of the net.

Two goals in four minutes looked to have killed the game.

Scott Barbour was fouled in box by Liam Grant on 55 minutes with Sean Butcher netting the spot kick.

Then Barbour edged one closer to Michael Stephen’s all-time goalscoring record for the Broch of 237 goals when he raced onto a Bryan Hay through ball and sent his lob over the goalkeeper into the net.

Barbour now has 235 goals for the Broch.

The Jags pulled a goal back after 73 minutes through Daniel Whitehorn’s downward header.

Strathspey boss Robert McCormack said: “Fraserburgh are a good team.

“We wanted to stay in the game as long as possible but the two goals conceded so quickly was a blow.

“In the past that may have led to us conceding a few more but we got back into the game and created good chances.

“We showed we can compete with the big boys but need to take those chances.”

