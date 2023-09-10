Fraserburgh beat Strathspey Thistle as Scott Barbour edges closer to goal record

Fraserburgh advanced to the semi-finals but were made to fight all the way by a determined Strathspey Thistle side who put in a grandstand finish.

For Broch boss Mark Cowie the main priority was getting the job done and earning a place in the final four of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.

He said: “We expected it tough, our opponents have not been getting the results but showed they are not playing that badly.

“We had chances in the first half but were never hitting the heights however we thought we had blown them away with two quickfire goals early in the second half.

“They came back at us, got a goal back and for a wee while we were all over the shop.

“We were a bit lighter for team selection choices but will have more to choose from next week.

“A real bonus for us was young Cammy Robertson making his debut late on, he kept it simple while others were at times too ambitious.”

Josh Bolton scored the only goal of a first half lacking excitement, his effort from deep on the left beating Callum Ligertwood and going high into the roof of the net.

Two goals in four minutes looked to have killed the game.

Scott Barbour was fouled in box by Liam Grant on 55 minutes with Sean Butcher netting the spot kick.

Then Barbour edged one closer to Michael Stephen’s all-time goalscoring record for the Broch of 237 goals when he raced onto a Bryan Hay through ball and sent his lob over the goalkeeper into the net.

Barbour now has 235 goals for the Broch.

The Jags pulled a goal back after 73 minutes through Daniel Whitehorn’s downward header.

Strathspey boss Robert McCormack said: “Fraserburgh are a good team.

“We wanted to stay in the game as long as possible but the two goals conceded so quickly was a blow.

“In the past that may have led to us conceding a few more but we got back into the game and created good chances.

“We showed we can compete with the big boys but need to take those chances.”