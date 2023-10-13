Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar hoping for second time lucky; Gala day for Highland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar hoping for second time lucky; Gala day for Highland

Rubislaw side take on Berwick, the team immediately above them in National Two, this weekend.

By Gary Heatly
Grammar's Craig Shepherd on the ball. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Grammar's Craig Shepherd on the ball. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

After the weather defeated them last week, Aberdeen Grammar will look to beat Berwick in a crucial match at the bottom end of National Two tomorrow.

The Scremerston men were due to have made the long trip to Rubislaw six days ago, but heavy rain made that impossible.

They will try again this time around and when Berwick arrive in Aberdeen they will be sitting ninth in the table with seven points and Grammar will be 10th with four points.

Neither side have won a match yet, Berwick’s opening day draw with Stewart’s Melville the best they can muster between them, but they have both scrapped for bonus points and that means that this one is likely to be closely fought for 80 minutes.

Aberdeen were frustrated by their last performance in a 25-13 away loss to Kirkcaldy on September 30, but at home they are a different proposition especially with a week of rest in the legs.

“Last weekend’s match being called off has let a few injuries clear up,” head coach Eric Strachan said.

The lads have trained very well this week and are raring to go for Berwick.

“Scott Byars and Paul Paxton return in the backline and Seamus Gilmartin returns along with Glen Robertson up front after a few weeks out with injury.

“The group is starting to really come together now and I fully expect them to click over the coming few weeks with more balance to our attack.”

The only other match scheduled in this division tomorrow is Stirring County versus Kirkcaldy.

A Gala day for Canal Park men

In National One, there is a full fixture card and second-placed Highland are on the road to sixth placed Gala.

Supporters of the Inverness club may already have one eye on next weekend’s trip to leaders Ayr, but the Highland coaches and players are certainly looking no further than the long trip to the Borders.

“Netherdale is a very tough place to go and play and Gala can get their tails up if the home crowd get behind them,” Highland head coach Dave Carson said.

“Having said that, we have belief in what we are doing and the guys have really worked hard at training this week.

“Right after the match last week we were maybe a bit frustrated to not take a bonus point from the Melrose game, but on Sunday when I thought about it again I realised that actually getting any sort of win against a good team like that shows the progress we are making (it was 17-11).

“What was most pleasing against Melrose was the way that the defence held up. We didn’t give any of their dangerous runners any space and we will look to take that down to Gala.

“If we have solid defensive foundations down there then it’ll give us a platform to get our attack going and hopefully get another win.”

Highland’s Kevin Brown on the ball against Dundee Rugby. Image: Alan Richardson.

Highland are missing a few regular forwards with Kevin Brown and Jonny Milton injured and out of the front-row.

Second-row Sean Blair has dislocated his shoulder again and Euan Milton is working. Richie Dinnes and Svend Dale Pedersen are among those coming in.

There is an exciting-looking top of the North Conference in Caledonia One clash when Aberdeenshire host Moray.

Aberdeenshire are currently second, just behind leaders Moray on points difference having played a game more.

Mackie are in third spot and they are on the road to Highland’s second string.

Elsewhere in the North Conference, Caithness are taking on Edinburgh Wanderers and Ellon are at RAF Lossiemouth.

Garioch are on their travels to Edinburgh to play Corstorphine in the women’s Premiership.

The Inverurie outfit saw last week’s game at Cartha Queens Park postponed, so are still looking for a first win of the campaign to get off the bottom of the table.

Corstorphine are third and Garioch head coach Dave Duguid said:  “We are missing a couple of regulars, but that will give a chance for some new players to get game time.

“Although we are missing a few we are still looking like travelling with 22 and a reserve, so numbers have been positive this year.

“Corstorphine will be extremely tough, but we are just looking to implement what we have been working on over the last couple of weeks in training.”

