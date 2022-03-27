Shinty: Age no barrier for Kilmallie’s teenage sharpshooter Shane O’Rua

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lochaber High School pupil Shane O’Rua, who is not 15 until July, became the youngest player to score for Kilmallie’s senior side in quarter of a century when he helped book the Caol team’s place in the Cottages.com MacTavish Cup quarter final ballot.

Sharpshooter O’Rua fired his side’s first and third goals in a 3-2 first round win over battling Inverness at Canal Park.

Kilmallie boss Martin Stewart said: “We’ve been racking our brains and no one can remember a 14 year old scoring for our first team.

“Shane may not be the first ever to do so, but certainly the first for 25 years or more.

“He’s made half a dozen appearances for us but this was his first full 90 minutes and the first time he’s found the net – and there’s a lot more to come from him.

“Inverness fought hard, they were really up for it and perhaps we underestimated them.

“They caused us plenty of problems, so it was a good time for that historic O’Rua double.”

Hit by call-offs, Kilmallie gave three players their debuts – 15 year old Seamus MacFarlane and teenagers Ryan Macleod and Lewis Cameron – and all showed their potential.

A Steve MacAllister own goal put Inverness ahead in 17 minutes but O’Rua levelled within a minute before Stuart Callison gave the home side an interval lead.

O’Rua made it 3-1 before Steven Bellshaw pulled one back in 75 minutes.

Newtonmore continue their strong start to the season

Newtonmore, the 2019 cup winners, continued their bright start with a 3-0 home win over Lochaber, with teenagers Struan Ross and Max Campbell on target.

Ross, who scored in each half, is the son of former Newtonmore player Donnie Ross.

Co-manager Norman Macarthur said: “Struan is shaping up extremely well and he and Max were among seven players aged under 19 in our starting lineup, maybe a record for us in the MacTavish Cup.”

Calum Shepherd’s spectacular edge of box strike broke the deadlock in 36 minutes and set Fort William on their way to a 3-0 win in their tie with Strathglass at Cannich.

Ally MacRae and Lewis Morrison added second half goals and co-manager Addie Robertson said: “Lewis Murphy played in defence in the first half but we pushed him into the centre line and he made a big difference.

“Arran MacPhee ran the show while keeper Paul MacKay pulled off a crucial save just on half time.”

Sizzling Skye romped into the last eight with a 7-0 win over Glengarry at Craigard Park with veteran Sorley MacDonald grabbing a hat trick.

Jordan Murchison hit a double with John Gillies and Iain MacLellan also netting for the visitors.