Shinty: Age no barrier for Kilmallie’s teenage sharpshooter Shane O’Rua

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Shinty

Shinty: Age no barrier for Kilmallie’s teenage sharpshooter Shane O’Rua

By Bill McAllister
March 27, 2022, 5:00 pm
Adam McMaster (Inverness) with Daniel Stewart (Kilmallie).
Adam McMaster (Inverness) with Daniel Stewart (Kilmallie).

Lochaber High School pupil Shane O’Rua, who is not 15 until July, became the youngest player to score for Kilmallie’s senior side in  quarter of a century when he helped book the Caol team’s place in the Cottages.com MacTavish Cup quarter final ballot.

Sharpshooter O’Rua fired his side’s first and third goals in a 3-2 first round win over battling Inverness at Canal Park.

Kilmallie boss Martin Stewart said: “We’ve been racking our brains and no one can remember a 14 year old scoring for our first team.

“Shane may not be the first ever to do so, but certainly the first for 25 years or more.

“He’s made half a dozen appearances for us but this was his first full 90 minutes and the first time he’s found the net – and there’s a lot more to come from him.

Stephen Bellshaw gets a goal back for Inverness to set up an exciting finish to the game.

“Inverness fought hard, they were really up for it and perhaps we underestimated them.

“They caused us plenty of problems, so it was a good time for that historic O’Rua double.”

Hit by call-offs, Kilmallie gave three players their debuts – 15 year old Seamus MacFarlane and teenagers Ryan Macleod and Lewis Cameron – and all showed their potential.

A Steve MacAllister own goal put Inverness ahead in 17 minutes but O’Rua levelled within a minute before Stuart Callison gave the home side an interval lead.

O’Rua made it 3-1 before Steven Bellshaw pulled one back in 75 minutes.

Newtonmore continue their strong start to the season

Newtonmore, the 2019 cup winners, continued their bright start with a 3-0 home win over Lochaber, with teenagers Struan Ross and Max Campbell on target.

Ross, who scored in each half, is the son of former Newtonmore player Donnie Ross.

Co-manager Norman Macarthur said: “Struan is shaping up extremely well and he and Max were among seven players aged under 19 in our starting lineup, maybe a record for us in the MacTavish Cup.”

Calum Shepherd’s spectacular edge of box strike broke the deadlock in 36 minutes and set Fort William on their way to a 3-0 win in their tie with Strathglass at Cannich.

Ally MacRae and Lewis Morrison added second half goals and co-manager Addie Robertson said: “Lewis Murphy played in defence in the first half but we pushed him into the centre line and he made a big difference.

“Arran MacPhee ran the show while keeper Paul MacKay pulled off a crucial save just on half time.”

Sizzling Skye romped into the last eight with a 7-0 win over Glengarry at Craigard Park with veteran Sorley MacDonald grabbing a hat trick.

Jordan Murchison hit a double with John Gillies and Iain MacLellan also netting for the visitors.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]