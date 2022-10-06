Shinty: Newtonmore attacker fit for Sutherland Cup final despite injuring arm in farm accident

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Zander Ross, Newtonmore’s highly promising 18-year-old attacker, will face Lovat in the Highland Industrial Supplies Sutherland Cup final at Drumnadrochit, despite sustaining an arm injury in a farm accident.

Peter Ross, manager of Newtonmore colts and Zander’s father, revealed: “He was crushed against a gate by cattle and his arm is heavily bruised. But he’s determined to play.”

This last national final of the season is a replay of last year, when Newtonmore won 5-1, and Lovat are out for revenge.

Player-manager Raymond Rennie, who played in their Sutherland winning side 22 years ago, said: “We’re the underdogs and Newtonmore have old heads Glen Mackintosh and Evan Menzies up front – but we’ve got plenty of young talent and we’re looking to rise to the occasion.”

Policeman Ian Nicolson, the former Skye player, skippers Lovat while James Ross is the Newtonmore captain.

Beauly and Skye set for clash

The biggest crowd of the day, however, is set to be at Braeview Park for the shootout between Beauly and Skye, level on points and each unbeaten at the top of the National Division.

Attacker Finlay Maclennan and his father Niall, the Beauly co-manager, will be missing as they are in Australia, while the islanders are at full strength.

Ross Gordon, with ten, and Jordan Murchison with nine, have rattled in 19 goals in six games for Skye while Beauly, who have scored nine goals more than their opponents, have handy marksmen in Ross Forbes, Euan McCormack, Robbie Brindle and skipper Conor Ross.

Both teams will still have another game to play but the winners will be title favourites. They have each beaten the other in cup ties this year and drawn their league clash at Portree.

“Skye have strong momentum while we’ve only played once since winning the Balliemore Cup”, said Beauly co-boss Grigor McCormack.

“It should be a really close game but if we play the way we can, then we’ve a good chance.”

Kenny Macleod, the Skye manager, said: “Beauly are a really good side but this is our opportunity.

“One weekly paper reported Beauly were champions, but we’re using that as fuel to increase our determination to give a good account of ourselves.”

In the Mowi Premiership, Kilmallie will be relegated if they lose to Oban Camanachd at Mossfield Park. Stand-in manager Peter Jackson conjured a win over Kyles in their last game but this is their final outing and they sit a point behind Glasgow Mid Argyll and Fort William.

David Cameron returns for fourth-top Oban against the visitors who have leaked 61 goals in 17 games.

Caberfeidh look to make it seven wins in a row when their campaign ends with a home clash with Lovat. The Strathpeffer side have rattled in 30 goals in six outings with Craig Morrison and Kevin Bartlett a twin threat to the visiting defence. Lovat are again without the injured Martin Mainland.

Mid Argyll, who still have five games to play, head for Kyles Athletic, who they defeated in the Celtic Society Cup Final, with John McNulty and Kingussie lad Chris Hollysong spearheading the visitors.