Shinty: Newtonmore attacker fit for Sutherland Cup final despite injuring arm in farm accident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Shinty

Shinty: Newtonmore attacker fit for Sutherland Cup final despite injuring arm in farm accident

By Bill McAllister
October 6, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: October 6, 2022, 5:07 pm
Newtonmore face Lovat in the Sutherland Cup final.
Newtonmore face Lovat in the Sutherland Cup final.

Zander Ross, Newtonmore’s highly promising 18-year-old attacker, will face Lovat in the Highland Industrial Supplies Sutherland Cup final at Drumnadrochit, despite sustaining an arm injury in a farm accident.

Peter Ross, manager of Newtonmore colts and Zander’s father, revealed: “He was crushed against a gate by cattle and his arm is heavily bruised. But he’s determined to play.”

This last national final of the season is a replay of last year, when Newtonmore won 5-1, and Lovat are out for revenge.

Player-manager Raymond Rennie, who played in their Sutherland winning side 22 years ago, said: “We’re the underdogs and Newtonmore have old heads Glen Mackintosh and Evan Menzies up front – but we’ve got plenty of young talent and we’re looking to rise to the occasion.”

Policeman Ian Nicolson, the former Skye player, skippers Lovat while James Ross is the Newtonmore captain.

Beauly and Skye set for clash

The biggest crowd of the day, however, is set to be at Braeview Park for the shootout between Beauly and Skye, level on points and each unbeaten at the top of the National Division.

Attacker Finlay Maclennan and his father Niall, the Beauly co-manager, will be missing as they are in Australia, while the islanders are at full strength.

Ross Gordon, with ten, and Jordan Murchison with nine, have rattled in 19 goals in six games for Skye while Beauly, who have scored nine goals more than their opponents, have handy marksmen in Ross Forbes, Euan McCormack, Robbie Brindle and skipper Conor Ross.

Both teams will still have another game to play but the winners will be title favourites. They have each beaten the other in cup ties this year and drawn their league clash at Portree.

“Skye have strong momentum while we’ve only played once since winning the Balliemore Cup”, said Beauly co-boss Grigor McCormack.

“It should be a really close game but if we play the way we can, then we’ve a good chance.”

Kenny Macleod, the Skye manager, said: “Beauly are a really good side but this is our opportunity.

“One weekly paper reported Beauly were champions, but we’re using that as fuel to increase our determination to give a good account of ourselves.”

In the Mowi Premiership, Kilmallie will be relegated if they lose to Oban Camanachd at Mossfield Park. Stand-in manager Peter Jackson conjured a win over Kyles in their last game but this is their final outing and they sit a point behind Glasgow Mid Argyll and Fort William.

David Cameron returns for fourth-top Oban against the visitors who have leaked 61 goals in 17 games.

Caberfeidh look to make it seven wins in a row when their campaign ends with a home clash with Lovat. The Strathpeffer side have rattled in 30 goals in six outings with Craig Morrison and Kevin Bartlett a twin threat to the visiting defence. Lovat are again without the injured Martin Mainland.

Mid Argyll, who still have five games to play, head for Kyles Athletic, who they defeated in the Celtic Society Cup Final, with John McNulty and Kingussie lad Chris Hollysong spearheading the visitors.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Shinty

Greg Matheson (Lovat) with Conor Cormack (Kinlochshiel) in their MOWI Premiership encounter at Balgate, Kiltarlity.
Shinty: Skye set sights on National Division title while Caberfeidh, Kingussie and Kinlochshiel chalk…
Newtonmore's Iain Robinson gets his hat-trick to secure a 3-3 draw at Kingussie in July.
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Newtonmore forward Iain Robinson
Ross Gordon celebrates the opening goal for Skye against Glenurquhart.
Shinty: Skye looking to set up National Division title decider
Skye's Ross Gordon (left) celebrates his second goal against Glenurquhart with Jordan Murchison.
Shinty: Lovat hope Bonfire Night fixture is a damp squib, Kilmallie pick up welcome…
Skye captain Iain MacInnes, whose team won the MacMaster Cup by beating Newtonmore 5-1 at Kingussie last week. Photograph - Neil Paterson
JUNIOR SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Skye's MacMaster Cup-winning captain Iain MacInnes
Kilmallie's Shane O'Rua (10) is congratulated on his second goal by Ryan Stewart against Inverness in the cottages.com MacTavish Cup, played at Canal Park, Caol.
Shinty: Kilmallie draft in club legend in bid to beat the drop
The victorious Kingussie team after beating Lovat in the Camanachd Cup final.
Kingussie's James Falconer sidesteps medical advice to score in Camanachd Cup final win against…
Oban's Daniel MacVicar, right, in action against Fort William.
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Oban Camanachd half forward Daniel MacVicar
James Hutchison, left, (Kingussie) in action.
Shinty: Kingussie's James Hutchison, 43, goes for 10th Camanachd Cup final win - 25…
Liam Arnott (Kyles) with Drew Howie (Lovat) in the Camanachd Cup semi-final.
Camanachd Cup final: Lovat's Drew Howie aims to shock Kingussie while keeper Rory MacGregor…

Most Read

1
The crew of the Guiding Star were rescued in the North Sea. Image: MCA.
WATCH: Eight crew members rescued from North Sea after Peterhead fishing boat sinks after…
2
Staff, including Dillan James Carter on right, leave the cinema. Picture by Chris Sumner/DCT Media
Heartbroken Belmont Filmhouse staff describe moment ‘strangers came in and said we’d lost our…
2
3
CR0027315 An ambulance at A&E Accident and Emergency, ARI, Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 29-03-2021`
Fury as Aberdeen pensioner with broken hip forced to take taxi to hospital after…
4
anti-social behaviour
Chainsaws and fishing gear stolen from shed in Lhanbryde
5
Union Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen could be reopening "within weeks". Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
‘We are getting close… and I mean very close’: Union Terrace Gardens FULL reopening…
6
6
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin exchanges words with Hibs' Ryan Porteous at Easter Road.
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin receives EIGHT-match ban from Scottish FA for Ryan Porteous comments
7
The High Court in Edinburgh.
Remorseless Christmas Day rapist jailed for seven years
8
To go with story by Adele Merson. Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has failed to comment on a potential 10-year timeline to fully restore maternity services in Moray. Picture shows; Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin and Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. . N/A. Supplied by DCT Media. Date; Unknown
Moray maternity campaigners to get update after years without answers
9
Banffshire and Banffshire Coast
Aberdeenshire Council leader branded ‘village fool’ as administration strained over lack of official plan
10
Council bosses have pledged that "anything not right will be rectified" after "serious concerns" were raised about damage to granite steps and the quality of work at Union Terrace Gardens. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Damaged granite at £30m UTG site put down to ‘inevitable snagging’ by council chiefs
2

More from Press and Journal

North Sea platform at sunset.
Nearly 900 North Sea blocks up for grabs in 33rd UK oil and gas…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay heartened by ownership and honesty of Ross County players in wake of…
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has challenged his side to eradicate vulnerability at set-pieces
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin welcomes selection headache for New Firm derby... but won't be…
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds hails impact of 'revelation' Cammy Harper
Worrying Abut Money has been created to help people struggling to make ends meet. Image: PA.
Interactive online tool for money support launched in Moray
Martin MacDougall has been picking up litter in Inverness city centre for 35 years. Image: Martin MacDougall/ Facebook.
Inverness street cleaner sweeps up 35 years in the job
Shetland coastal erosion site
Prehistoric pottery and mysterious stone box gathered in Shetland to protect them from coastal…
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 3-2 loss to Motherwell.
'Extremely disappointed' Aberdeen to appeal Jim Goodwin's eight-match ban
Shetland flag waving in the air
Should Shaetlan be recognised as a language? UHI working on groundbreaking Shetland language plan
Justin Bieber is meant to perform in Aberdeen next year.
Justin Bieber postpones UK tour - including Aberdeen date

Editor's Picks