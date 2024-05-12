Shinty round-up: Lovat move into second spot with victory against Skye

Lovat leapfrogged Skye Camanachd into second place in the Mowi Premiership following their 2-1 victory at Balgate.

Calum MacAulay tucked an opening minute goal into the corner of the net and added a second soon after.

Kenny Cushnie halved the deficit midway through the first half, but Lovat took the points and manager Jamie Matheson said: “Calum MacAulay has had to wait for his chance and feels he should have started more often.

“We were again without Greg Matheson and Lorne MacKay, with Skye missing players too, but Calum made the most of his opportunity.

“I think the early goals left Skye shell-shocked and we lost a stupid goal just after the first-half water break.

“It was physical but there were no injuries, just two good sides going at it.”

Kings held by Caberfeidh

Caberfeidh became the first team to take a point off leaders Kingussie as Craig Morrison and Dylan Borthwick exchanged doubles in a 2-2 draw.

Cabers had the chance to win it, but Kingussie keeper Rory McGregor saved Craig Morrison’s penalty.

Boss Garry Reid said: “It was fast and furious and what an advert for shinty.

“We were missing four players, so teenagers Kenzie Taylor and Matthew MacPherson came in and were tremendous.

“Rory McGregor made three stops which he had no right to save. We now need to be more consistent.”

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick said: “Craig’s penalty went like a bullet and Rory made a great save, but I thought the challenge that was penalised was outside box.”

Craig Ritchie scored a minute into the second half following a good run to put Newtonmore ahead at Oban Camanachd.

Gregor MacDonald levelled with his first senior goal before Lewis Cameron’s strike was deflected past keeper Kenny Ross by Rory Kennedy to seal Oban Camanachd’s 2-1 win.

Their manager Gareth Evans said: “We were flat to start with, but Ross Macmillan’s introduction was huge while Daniel Cameron and James MacMillan also came off the bench to good effect.

“Gregor’s goal gave us confidence, and this nicely sets up the Scottish tie between the sides in a fortnight.”

Ten-goal thriller at Tighnabruaich

Kyles Athletic’s and Lochaber drew 5-5 in an epic encounter at Tighnabruaich.

Scott Macdonald and Ross Macrae (one a penalty) both scored twice for Kyles and Luke Thornton the other while Ben Delaney’s treble and goals from Pat Toal and Conor Sweeney counted for Lochaber.

Kyles player-coach Roddy Macdonald said: “Lochaber were more clinical, taking their chances with some really good strikes.

“We need to defend better as sloppy mistakes were punished. We scored five but could easily have scored another five in the first half.

“Fair play to Lochaber who have a good spirit and have come back in games several times this season.”

Lochaber manager Ally Ferguson added: “It was a crazy game. Kyles used the slope and slight wind well and we couldn’t complain at being 3-1 down at half-time.

“I felt we were the better side after that, and we’re disappointed not to win but delighted to take a point from a difficult venue.”

MacRae is hat-trick hero

Kinlochshiel beat Glenurquhart 6-2. Keith MacRae grabbed a hat-trick for the second successive Saturday with Archie MacRae scoring twice, one a penalty, and John MacRae the other. Glen’s Alfie Macleod replied twice.

Beauly go four points clear in the Mowi National Division after beating Glasgow Mid Argyll 4-2.

Former Beauly player Calum Morrison scored both GMA goals but Finlay MacLennan’s double, one a penalty, and efforts from Euan MacCormick and Sandy Elrick gave Beauly victory.

Fraser Watt’s double helped Inveraray beat Col Glen 2-0 to reach the Ferguson Transport & Shipping Balliemore Cup quarter-finals.

Daniel Macmillan scored twice as Oban Celtic beat Ardnamurchan 6-1. Gabriel Tidser, George MacMillan, Innes Jackson and Kyle MacFarlane also netted. Alexander MacGregor countered.

Euan Gilmour’s hat-trick and Nairn Jackson’s goal helped Kilmory win 4-0 at Aberdour whilst doubles from Charlie MacDonald and Stephen Bellshaw cancelled Penri Jones’s brace as Inverness overcame Strathglass 4-2.