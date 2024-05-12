Shinty round-up: Lovat move into second spot with victory against Skye

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shinty round-up: Lovat move into second spot with victory against Skye

Calum MacAulay was at the double as Lovat leapfrogged their opponents to move up the Mowi Premiership table.

By Alasdair Bruce
Lovat's Lewis Tawse (left) and Callum Cruden close in on James Morrison (Skye). Image: Neil Paterson.
Lovat's Lewis Tawse (left) and Callum Cruden close in on James Morrison (Skye). Image: Neil Paterson.

Lovat leapfrogged Skye Camanachd into second place in the Mowi Premiership following their 2-1 victory at Balgate.

Calum MacAulay tucked an opening minute goal into the corner of the net and added a second soon after.

Kenny Cushnie halved the deficit midway through the first half, but Lovat took the points and manager Jamie Matheson said: “Calum MacAulay has had to wait for his chance and feels he should have started more often.

“We were again without Greg Matheson and Lorne MacKay, with Skye missing players too, but Calum made the most of his opportunity.

“I think the early goals left Skye shell-shocked and we lost a stupid goal just after the first-half water break.

“It was physical but there were no injuries, just two good sides going at it.”

Calum MacAulay opens the scoring for Lovat. Image: Neil Paterson.

Kings held by Caberfeidh

Caberfeidh became the first team to take a point off leaders Kingussie as Craig Morrison and Dylan Borthwick exchanged doubles in a 2-2 draw.

Cabers had the chance to win it, but Kingussie keeper Rory McGregor saved Craig Morrison’s penalty.

Boss Garry Reid said: “It was fast and furious and what an advert for shinty.

“We were missing four players, so teenagers Kenzie Taylor and Matthew MacPherson came in and were tremendous.

“Rory McGregor made three stops which he had no right to save. We now need to be more consistent.”

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick said: “Craig’s penalty went like a bullet and Rory made a great save, but I thought the challenge that was penalised was outside box.”

Craig Ritchie scored a minute into the second half following a good run to put Newtonmore ahead at Oban Camanachd.

Gregor MacDonald levelled with his first senior goal before Lewis Cameron’s strike was deflected past keeper Kenny Ross by Rory Kennedy to seal Oban Camanachd’s 2-1 win.

Their manager Gareth Evans said: “We were flat to start with, but Ross Macmillan’s introduction was huge while Daniel Cameron and James MacMillan also came off the bench to good effect.

“Gregor’s goal gave us confidence, and this nicely sets up the Scottish tie between the sides in a fortnight.”

Ten-goal thriller at Tighnabruaich

Kyles Athletic’s and Lochaber drew 5-5 in an epic encounter at Tighnabruaich.

Scott Macdonald and Ross Macrae (one a penalty) both scored twice for Kyles and Luke Thornton the other while Ben Delaney’s treble and goals from Pat Toal and Conor Sweeney counted for Lochaber.

Kyles player-coach Roddy Macdonald said: “Lochaber were more clinical, taking their chances with some really good strikes.

“We need to defend better as sloppy mistakes were punished. We scored five but could easily have scored another five in the first half.

“Fair play to Lochaber who have a good spirit and have come back in games several times this season.”

Lochaber manager Ally Ferguson added: “It was a crazy game. Kyles used the slope and slight wind well and we couldn’t complain at being 3-1 down at half-time.

“I felt we were the better side after that, and we’re disappointed not to win but delighted to take a point from a difficult venue.”

MacRae is hat-trick hero

Kinlochshiel beat Glenurquhart 6-2. Keith MacRae grabbed a hat-trick for the second successive Saturday with Archie MacRae scoring twice, one a penalty, and John MacRae the other. Glen’s Alfie Macleod replied twice.

Beauly go four points clear in the Mowi National Division after beating Glasgow Mid Argyll 4-2.

Former Beauly player Calum Morrison scored both GMA goals but Finlay MacLennan’s double, one a penalty, and efforts from Euan MacCormick and Sandy Elrick gave Beauly victory.

Fraser Watt’s double helped Inveraray beat Col Glen 2-0 to reach the Ferguson Transport & Shipping Balliemore Cup quarter-finals.

Daniel Macmillan scored twice as Oban Celtic beat Ardnamurchan 6-1. Gabriel Tidser, George MacMillan, Innes Jackson and Kyle MacFarlane also netted. Alexander MacGregor countered.

Euan Gilmour’s hat-trick and Nairn Jackson’s goal helped Kilmory win 4-0 at Aberdour whilst doubles from Charlie MacDonald and Stephen Bellshaw cancelled Penri Jones’s brace as Inverness overcame Strathglass 4-2.

