Shinty: Beauly and Lovat to meet in Artemis Macaulay Cup first round

By Bill McAllister
December 18, 2022, 5:00 pm
Holders Kingussie will head over the sea to Skye to begin their bid for a fourth successive Macaulay triumph.
Holders Kingussie will head over the sea to Skye to begin their bid for a fourth successive Macaulay triumph.

Neighbours Beauly and Lovat, who meet in their annual Lovat Cup clash on January 2, have been drawn together in a crowd-pulling Artemis Macaulay Cup first round tie.

Beauly, who have never won the Macaulay trophy, have won promotion to the Mowi Premiership for the first time and co-manager Gregor McCormack said: “We haven’t been eligible to compete in the Macaulay trophy for a number of years and to pull a home tie with Lovat is really something special.

“It’ll be a difficult tie for us but it’s great for both sets of supporters and we’re determined to be ready for it.”

Lovat last won the trophy in 1953.

Meanwhile, cup holders Kingussie will head over the sea to Skye to begin their bid for a fourth successive Macaulay triumph, something only they have previously achieved, in 2005 and 1984.

Oban Camanachd, pipped 3-2 by Kingussie in last year’s final, seem to have a favourable draw, with Bute visiting Mossfield Park.

Garry Reid, new Caberfeidh manager, will take his side to a Ross-shire derby against Kinlochshiel also under new management with Willie MacRae.

Artemis Macaulay Cup first round draw: 

North: Skye v Kingussie, Beauly v Lovat, Kinlochshiel v Caberfeidh, Newtonmore v Fort William

South: Oban Camanachd v Bute, Inveraray v Col Glen, Glasgow Mid Argyll v Oban Celtic, Kyles Athletic v Aberdour.

The final will be at Mossfield Park on August 19.

