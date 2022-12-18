Fraser Robertson reflects on golden period as he nears Rothes milestone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fraser Robertson reflects on golden period as he nears Rothes milestone

By Callum Law
December 18, 2022, 5:00 pm
Fraser Robertson is closing in on 100 appearances for Rothes
Fraser Robertson is closing in on 100 appearances for Rothes

Fraser Robertson believes he’s played the best football of his career with Rothes as he closes in on a personal milestone.

The midfielder is just five games away from reaching a century of appearances for the Speysiders.

Since arriving at Mackessack Park from Clachnacuddin in February 2019 the 27-year-old has been a virtual ever-present.

During that period Robertson has helped Rothes win the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup in 2020 and the North of Scotland Cup last year.

He said: “One hundred games is a good milestone but with the way the weather is at the moment it might be another two months before I get there.

“This my third full season with Rothes and it would be good to get to the century.

“I think my time at Rothes has been the best period of my career.

“I’ve really enjoyed it and obviously the cup successes help with that as well.

“But in my time at Rothes I feel like I’ve played the best football of my career.

“It’s been good working with Ross Jack and we’ve managed to keep the same core of the squad together.

“It’s a great bunch of boys to be part of and personally it’s been the best football I’ve played.”

Lofty target for Speysiders

After a slow start to the season Rothes have picked up in recent weeks, collecting 10 points from their last four Breedon Highland League fixtures.

The Speysiders are currently seventh in the table and manager Ross Jack is keen to try to push for a place in the top five.

The Moray side are seven points behind fifth-placed Formartine United, who also have three games in hand.

Although it’s an ambitious target Robertson believes it’s good to have something to aim for.

He added: “The first couple of months of the season we had a lot of boys out injured.

“And even once you get people back it takes a wee while for everything to start clicking again.

“But over the last four or five games we’ve looked more like our old selves.

“We’ve managed to pick up quite a few points as well so the signs are a lot more positive.

Rothes manager Ross Jack believes his side can secure a top-five finish

“I know the manager has said he wants to get in the top five.

“That’s a big ask but it’s a good target to aim for, it will take a bit push from all of us to try to achieve that.

“But we’re out of the cups so I don’t see why we shouldn’t set a target like that to try to push for.

“With the way we started the season if we could be in the top five or top six I think that would be a reasonably successful season for us.”

