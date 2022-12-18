Fraser Robertson reflects on golden period as he nears Rothes milestone

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fraser Robertson believes he’s played the best football of his career with Rothes as he closes in on a personal milestone.

The midfielder is just five games away from reaching a century of appearances for the Speysiders.

Since arriving at Mackessack Park from Clachnacuddin in February 2019 the 27-year-old has been a virtual ever-present.

During that period Robertson has helped Rothes win the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup in 2020 and the North of Scotland Cup last year.

He said: “One hundred games is a good milestone but with the way the weather is at the moment it might be another two months before I get there.

“This my third full season with Rothes and it would be good to get to the century.

“I think my time at Rothes has been the best period of my career.

“I’ve really enjoyed it and obviously the cup successes help with that as well.

“But in my time at Rothes I feel like I’ve played the best football of my career.

“It’s been good working with Ross Jack and we’ve managed to keep the same core of the squad together.

“It’s a great bunch of boys to be part of and personally it’s been the best football I’ve played.”

Lofty target for Speysiders

After a slow start to the season Rothes have picked up in recent weeks, collecting 10 points from their last four Breedon Highland League fixtures.

The Speysiders are currently seventh in the table and manager Ross Jack is keen to try to push for a place in the top five.

The Moray side are seven points behind fifth-placed Formartine United, who also have three games in hand.

Although it’s an ambitious target Robertson believes it’s good to have something to aim for.

He added: “The first couple of months of the season we had a lot of boys out injured.

“And even once you get people back it takes a wee while for everything to start clicking again.

“But over the last four or five games we’ve looked more like our old selves.

“We’ve managed to pick up quite a few points as well so the signs are a lot more positive.

“I know the manager has said he wants to get in the top five.

“That’s a big ask but it’s a good target to aim for, it will take a bit push from all of us to try to achieve that.

“But we’re out of the cups so I don’t see why we shouldn’t set a target like that to try to push for.

“With the way we started the season if we could be in the top five or top six I think that would be a reasonably successful season for us.”