Man charged following three-vehicle New Year’s Day crash on A9

A man was due in court today following a Highlands crash that left three people in hospital.

Emergency services – including five fire crews – were called to the A9 Inverness to Scrabster road, near Tomich, at about 5.15pm yesterday.

The crash, near Kincraig Castle Hotel, involved a white VW Scirocco, white Vauxhall Astra and a white Ford Transit van.

The 24-year-old male driver of the van was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness in a serious but stable condition.

Both 26-year-old women in the Astra were also taken to hospital by ambulance. One remains in hospital and the other has been discharged.

Man, 29, charged

Police say neither occupant of the VW Scirocco were injured.

However, the 29-year-old male driver has been charged with road traffic offences, and was expected to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court later today.

The road was closed for around six hours while emergency crews worked.

Police are still working to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and urged any witnesses to come forward.

Sergeant Alasdair MacKay, from the roads policing unit, said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the crash to contact police.

“Information can be passed to officers via 101. Please quote reference number 3333 of Sunday January 1.”