SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Tayforth’s Duncan Martin

Tayforth’s Duncan Martin shares his highs and lows on the pitch in this week’s Shinty Spotlight.

The 25-year-old full back/half back hopes the club, in their 50th anniversary, can compete for honours in the South Division Two as well as making an impact in the cups.

What is your earliest shinty memory?

My first shinty memory would be playing in my front garden in South Uist with my dad and a cut-down caman.

The one I remember the most is winning my first medal at the Valerie Oliphant Memorial Sixes at Strathpeffer with Tarradale Primary School. My shinty journey started there.

Who was your senior debut against and can you recall the result?

I hadn’t played shinty for a long time and I was playing for Strathspey Camanachd at the time. I played against Beauly seconds and I’m sure we lost 7-1.

I had to play wing forward in that game, which is not my position these days!

What is your best moment in the sport so far?

It is a bit of an odd one, but playing away at Bute last year. We only took 11 players and lost, but my dad and uncle are from Bute and that’s where they grew up playing shinty, so it was a pretty cool experience to go and play there.

And the worst?

We got the opportunity to play in the Mod Cup last year against Aberdour. After being 2-0 up, they equalised in the 86th minute and we lost on penalties.

We were playing really well and it would have been nice to finish the season with a cup win, but it wasn’t to be. They took their penalties well and we can’t argue with that.

What is the worst injury you have suffered in shinty?

I’ve been quite lucky in terms of injuries thankfully. I got a bad one last year when I took a stick to the knee and that caused ligament damage. I’ve also had broken fingers here and there.

Who is the joker in your team?

Kevin Shannon is over from Belfast, so he’s got a bit of a hurling background.

He took up the sport last year. He’s a bit of a mad guy, but is always up for a laugh and a joke on and off the pitch. He always has one-liners or very funny stories from his travels all over the world.

What is your favourite away ground and why?

We played a lot at Dunoon Stadium last year, playing against Kyles Athletic, because their pitch is not the always the best at the start of the season.

It’s a lovely, big pitch and the weather is always nice. There always seems to be free-flowing shinty and you’re never hacking away on a rainy day. It’s a nice place to visit and always a good away trip.

Who is the rival player you would love to have in your team and why?

We played against Gregor MacDonald from Lochside Rovers last year. He plays at the university team as well, so we get to see him training.

He’s quite a good all-rounder. He has a nice touch with the stick, can do anything he wants with the ball and is really skilful.

It would be nice to have him in our team and maybe play him further up the field to see what he can do. He normally plays full centre. He would fit in well with us and he’s a good guy as well.

What is your favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate?

I’ve not yet scored any goals, so I’ll go for Michael MacLeod’s goal in the Mod Cup, which I’m sure put us 2-0 ahead. From what I remember, it was a screamer.

Describe shinty in three words please?

Heritage, commitment and physicality.