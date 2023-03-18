SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Tayforth’s Duncan Martin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Tayforth’s Duncan Martin

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
March 18, 2023, 6:00 am
Tayforth's Duncan Martin, left.
Tayforth's Duncan Martin, left.

Tayforth’s Duncan Martin shares his highs and lows on the pitch in this week’s Shinty Spotlight.

The 25-year-old full back/half back hopes the club, in their 50th anniversary, can compete for honours in the South Division Two as well as making an impact in the cups.

What is your earliest shinty memory? 

My first shinty memory would be playing in my front garden in South Uist with my dad and a cut-down caman.

The one I remember the most is winning my first medal at the Valerie Oliphant Memorial Sixes at Strathpeffer with Tarradale Primary School. My shinty journey started there.

Who was your senior debut against and can you recall the result?

I hadn’t played shinty for a long time and I was playing for Strathspey Camanachd at the time. I played against Beauly seconds and I’m sure we lost 7-1.

I had to play wing forward in that game, which is not my position these days!

What is your best moment in the sport so far?

It is a bit of an odd one, but playing away at Bute last year. We only took 11 players and lost, but my dad and uncle are from Bute and that’s where they grew up playing shinty, so it was a pretty cool experience to go and play there.

And the worst?

We got the opportunity to play in the Mod Cup last year against Aberdour. After being 2-0 up, they equalised in the 86th minute and we lost on penalties.

We were playing really well and it would have been nice to finish the season with a cup win, but it wasn’t to be. They took their penalties well and we can’t argue with that.

What is the worst injury you have suffered in shinty? 

I’ve been quite lucky in terms of injuries thankfully. I got a bad one last year when I took a stick to the knee and that caused ligament damage. I’ve also had broken fingers here and there.

Tayforth’s Duncan Martin.

Who is the joker in your team?

Kevin Shannon is over from Belfast, so he’s got a bit of a hurling background.

He took up the sport last year. He’s a bit of a mad guy, but is always up for a laugh and a joke on and off the pitch. He always has one-liners or very funny stories from his travels all over the world.

What is your favourite away ground and why? 

We played a lot at Dunoon Stadium last year, playing against Kyles Athletic, because their pitch is not the always the best at the start of the season.

It’s a lovely, big pitch and the weather is always nice. There always seems to be free-flowing shinty and you’re never hacking away on a rainy day. It’s a nice place to visit and always a good away trip.

Who is the rival player you would love to have in your team and why?

We played against Gregor MacDonald from Lochside Rovers last year. He plays at the university team as well, so we get to see him training.

He’s quite a good all-rounder. He has a nice touch with the stick, can do anything he wants with the ball and is really skilful.

It would be nice to have him in our team and maybe play him further up the field to see what he can do. He normally plays full centre. He would fit in well with us and he’s a good guy as well.

What is your favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate? 

I’ve not yet scored any goals, so I’ll go for Michael MacLeod’s goal in the Mod Cup, which I’m sure put us 2-0 ahead. From what I remember, it was a screamer.

Describe shinty in three words please?

Heritage, commitment and physicality.

