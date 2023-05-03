Gadgets can take the hard work out of spring cleaning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Gadgets can take the hard work out of spring cleaning

By Derek Uchman
Life's busy enough. Let gadgets give you a hand
Life's busy enough. Let gadgets give you all the help they can.

It might not seem like it, but it’s actually  spring, so, it’s time to give your gaff a good scrub down. Thankfully, there are a host of devices to make this task not only quicker, but also more thorough.

Keep your mattress tip-top with the VonHaus Bed Vacuum.

VonHaus 350W Handheld UV Bed Vacuum
£42.99

We all know that mattresses are manky and should be vacuumed regularly. Trouble is, your hoover brush is probably mankier. VonHaus have wisely devised a bespoke device solely for this purpose. The 350W motor isn’t the strongest, but it also has an agitator to loosen all those mites and bits of skin (I know, gross). Finally, an ultraviolet light will help kill off bacteria. Spend a few minutes using this every time you change your sheets, and you can sleep easy knowing you’ve done your best to stop creepies feasting off you.

Gtech’s Multi MK2 K9 has attachments to get into all sorts of crevices and difficult places.

Gtech Multi MK2 K9
£199.99

Again, this has been made to clean the parts which conventional vacuums cannot reach. The grab-and-go MK2 K9 is great for upholstery, car interiors, caravans and the dreaded stairs. It’s no slouch when it comes to power, and the motorised brush not only cleans well, but takes years off tired-looking fabrics. Comes with plenty of attachments for those nooks and crannies. It’s one of those devices that’ll you end up using more than you originally planned.

The SpotWash Home Pet-Design is perfect for quick clean-ups

VAX SpotWash Home Pet-Design
£199.99

Got cats? Dogs? Teenagers? Messy, aren’t they? This portable washer-cleaner is designed to tackle mud, stains and spills around the home. VAX make an excellent full-fat carpet shampooer, but anyone who has used it, will know it can be hefty. So, the SpotWash is designed for quick clean-ups. There’s a multitude of attachments for all sorts of jobs, but the one you’ll use the most is the powered hand tool. There’s also a specific tool for messy spills. One minor point: shame it isn’t cordless.

Granted, the Triflex HX2 is pricey, but it is extremely versatile.

Miele Triflex HX2 Cat & Dog
£699

If ever there was proof that you get what you pay for, it is this. The HX2 seems expensive, but it can transform into three different vacuums, saving you a bunch of money (and space). It’s a cordless conventional vacuum, but you can reposition the motor so that it’s easy to do ceilings, curtains etc, and, finally, it strips down to a handheld. If this sounds impressive, then that’s nothing compared to its actual performance. There’s little this powerful beast can’t handle, and it tackles it all brilliantly, whether it’s large crumbs on a carpet or dust between floorboards. One of the best vacuums around.

Roomba’s Combo j7+ mops as well a vacuums. What more could you want?

iRobot Roomba Combo j7+
£999

OK, so hopefully you’ll reach the stage where your house is spotless. The trick now is keeping it that way. Here’s where iRobot’s Roomba’s Combo j7+ comes in. It’s a robot cleaner that not only vacuums but also mops. Genius. Granted, it won’t give you a deep clean of a muddy floor, but it’s perfect for the daily spruce-up. There’s a built-in bin in the charging unit that the vacuum empties into, so there’s little maintenance. However, the reservoir for the mop will need keeping an eye on. The real genius behind this gadget is the software. The Combo j7+ can has an internal list of objects to avoid (including cables and pet poo) and rooms and areas can be named and targeted. It also integrates flawlessly with the app and smart speakers. But what about that price? Ouch. Mind you, you could help pay for it by cancelling Netflix, and watching this as it happily trundles its way around your house.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Shelves full of stock in Nisbets
Aberdeen city centre shop owned by millionaire businessman to close
2
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Row over bus access to Aberdeen bus station Picture shows; FlixBus managing director Andreas Schorling. don't know. Supplied by Media House International Date; Unknown
Bus battle leaves budget operator out on the streets in Aberdeen
2
3
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New Food Warehouse supermarket opening in Aberdeen Picture shows; Berryden retail park in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by CBRE Date; Unknown
New supermarket and owner for Aberdeen’s Berryden retail park
4
Work has started on the demolition of the community centre in Aberdeen's Leadside Road.
End of an eyesore: Derelict Aberdeen community centre finally demolished… 25 YEARS after its…
5
Luis 'Duk' Lopes of Aberdeen celebrates his second goal against Hearts a few weeks ago. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen chief Alan Burrows says ‘we’ll fight to keep star players’, and reveals club…
6
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Five people have been arrested and convicted for their part in drugs offences and organised crime in Aberdeen. In 2020, officers from North East Division?s Organised Crime Unit launched Operation Dismantle, targeting a criminal group involved in county lines and organised crime. Over a six-month period, between February and July 2020, officers pieced together evidence of a county line supply of crack cocaine and heroin from London to Aberdeen, at addresses predominantly throughout Aberdeen City Centre and Rosemount Picture shows; From left: Gavion Smith and Zamar Green. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Aberdeen organised crime group dismantled by anti-drugs operation
7
This gorgeous granite home is on the market in Aberdeen's Stanley Street. Photos supplied by Raeburn, Christie, Clark & Wallace.
Superb six bedroom granite townhouse on the market for £460,000 in Aberdeen’s west end
8
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Missing Aberdeenshire woman with pink hair found safe and well
9
Rosehill Roundabout closed for 12 nights. Image: Google Maps.
Disruption expected as Aberdeen roundabout closes for overnight resurfacing
10
Kirkhill School Nursery is located in the grounds of Kirkhill Primary School, pictured above, in Kincorth. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen nursery told to make improvements after children return home ‘feeling hungry’