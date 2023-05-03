Gadgets can take the hard work out of spring cleaning

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

It might not seem like it, but it’s actually spring, so, it’s time to give your gaff a good scrub down. Thankfully, there are a host of devices to make this task not only quicker, but also more thorough.

Keep your mattress tip-top with the VonHaus Bed Vacuum.

We all know that mattresses are manky and should be vacuumed regularly. Trouble is, your hoover brush is probably mankier. VonHaus have wisely devised a bespoke device solely for this purpose. The 350W motor isn’t the strongest, but it also has an agitator to loosen all those mites and bits of skin (I know, gross). Finally, an ultraviolet light will help kill off bacteria. Spend a few minutes using this every time you change your sheets, and you can sleep easy knowing you’ve done your best to stop creepies feasting off you.

Again, this has been made to clean the parts which conventional vacuums cannot reach. The grab-and-go MK2 K9 is great for upholstery, car interiors, caravans and the dreaded stairs. It’s no slouch when it comes to power, and the motorised brush not only cleans well, but takes years off tired-looking fabrics. Comes with plenty of attachments for those nooks and crannies. It’s one of those devices that’ll you end up using more than you originally planned.

Got cats? Dogs? Teenagers? Messy, aren’t they? This portable washer-cleaner is designed to tackle mud, stains and spills around the home. VAX make an excellent full-fat carpet shampooer, but anyone who has used it, will know it can be hefty. So, the SpotWash is designed for quick clean-ups. There’s a multitude of attachments for all sorts of jobs, but the one you’ll use the most is the powered hand tool. There’s also a specific tool for messy spills. One minor point: shame it isn’t cordless.

If ever there was proof that you get what you pay for, it is this. The HX2 seems expensive, but it can transform into three different vacuums, saving you a bunch of money (and space). It’s a cordless conventional vacuum, but you can reposition the motor so that it’s easy to do ceilings, curtains etc, and, finally, it strips down to a handheld. If this sounds impressive, then that’s nothing compared to its actual performance. There’s little this powerful beast can’t handle, and it tackles it all brilliantly, whether it’s large crumbs on a carpet or dust between floorboards. One of the best vacuums around.

OK, so hopefully you’ll reach the stage where your house is spotless. The trick now is keeping it that way. Here’s where iRobot’s Roomba’s Combo j7+ comes in. It’s a robot cleaner that not only vacuums but also mops. Genius. Granted, it won’t give you a deep clean of a muddy floor, but it’s perfect for the daily spruce-up. There’s a built-in bin in the charging unit that the vacuum empties into, so there’s little maintenance. However, the reservoir for the mop will need keeping an eye on. The real genius behind this gadget is the software. The Combo j7+ can has an internal list of objects to avoid (including cables and pet poo) and rooms and areas can be named and targeted. It also integrates flawlessly with the app and smart speakers. But what about that price? Ouch. Mind you, you could help pay for it by cancelling Netflix, and watching this as it happily trundles its way around your house.