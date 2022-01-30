Exclusive: North Sea trade body OGUK drops ‘oil and gas’ from name in rebrand

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Oil and Gas UK (OGUK) is dropping “oil and gas” from its name in a rebrand which will see its focus and remit broaden to new energy sources.

The leading trade body for the North Sea energy sector, boasting hundreds of members including oil and gas giants, will now be called Offshore Energies UK (OEUK).

It follows rebrands from major players in recent years such as Statoil, now Equinor, and Total, now TotalEnergies, with increasing societal pressure on the industry to focus investment in green technologies.

