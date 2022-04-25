Funding boost for Mearns language tour company in bid to promote region

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Funding boost for Mearns language tour company in bid to promote region

By Kelly Wilson
April 25, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 25, 2022, 12:36 pm
Clare Plaister (second left) with French teachers at Dunnottar Castle, near Stonehaven.
A Mearns-based travel business has been awarded more than £15,000 in a bid to make the region a more attractive destination for overseas students.

Language Travel Tours is to launch three programmes designed to encourage international students to visit Scotland as an eco-destination.

The company, based in Laurencekirk, was founded by Clare Plaister in 2015 with the vision to give English language students access to the real Scotland.

During its seven years in business, Language Travel Tours has welcomed more than 10,000 school-age and adult students from across the EU, China, Japan and Russia.

Chance to host overseas students

With the traditional “school exchange” increasingly on the wane in Scotland, the service offered by Language Travel Tours addresses the gap by giving local secondary schools and host families the opportunity to welcome students from overseas.

Students that took part in one of Language Travel Tours cultural exchange programmes.
Students enjoying a visit to the north-east.

The firm recruits paid host families from across Angus, Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire.

With international travel set to increase this year and into next the company is keen to hear from those who may be interested.

The visitors benefit from a unique blend of professional English tuition from qualified teachers, as well as the experience of Scottish life with their host family and the cultural pursuits on offer in the north-east.

The new programmes, dubbed Active in Scotland, Eco-Scotland and Only in Scotland, will launch on May 1 thanks to £15,300 of funding from VisitScotland.

Benefits to local economy

Ms Plaister said: “Whether it’s a group of school pupils from France or a professional individual from Japan, our visitors find the combined experience of language tuition and exposure to our culture a highly effective means of broadening their horizons.

“From our perspective, our programmes also offer significant benefits to the local economy, providing employment for English language teachers and custom for local tourist attractions and venues.

“Right now, we’re committed to putting Scotland on the map as a sustainable destination, and VisitScotland’s award is the springboard to move our business forward in this respect.”

Welcome boost to tourism

VisitScotland director of marketing and digital Vicki Miller said: “After two years of travel restrictions, Scotland is open and ready to welcome international visitors.

“Before the Covid-19 pandemic, our international visitor numbers were growing year-on-year with 3.4 million visits in 2019, worth £2.5 billion to the wider economy.

“The return of these visitors will be a welcome boost to tourism businesses as they continue to recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

