Johnston Carmichael says future leaders may be among record student intake

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

Johnston Carmichael says future leaders may be among record student intake

By Kelly Wilson
October 6, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: October 6, 2022, 5:21 pm
Johnston Carmichael has welcomed its biggest intake of students. Supplied: Big Partnership
Johnston Carmichael has welcomed its biggest intake of students. Supplied: Big Partnership

Johnston Carmichael (JC) has welcomed a record number of students this year, including school leavers, summer interns and graduates.

The 93-strong team of recruits will all train to become qualified accountants.

And they have been spurred on by the Aberdeen-based accountancy firm’s chief people officer, Martin Osler, with the encouraging words “some of them may be running the firm in the not-too distant future”.

This year’s total is the largest since the business was established almost 90 years ago and is part of JC’s commitment to “grow its own” leaders.

The recruits will be spread across the firm’s 13 offices, including those in Aberdeen, Elgin, Fraserburgh, Huntly, Inverness and Inverurie.

‘Nothing is impossible’

Mr Osler said: “It’s extremely encouraging that we have secured such a large intake of talented young individuals amid a very tight labour market.

“Recruiting, retaining and developing our people is a top priority for the firm as we seek to continue the high performance and high-quality services that distinguish us in the marketplace.

“I hope the young people who have joined us have a wonderful experience as they take their first steps towards developing their careers.

“And who knows, some of them may be running the firm in the not-too distant future.”

Mr Osler added: “A few months ago, we appointed a new vice-chairwoman, Lynne Walker, who joined the firm 17 years ago as a newly qualified accountant.

“Nothing is impossible for people with drive, determination and great skills.”

The latest recruits have all joined via the firm’s innovative JC Futures scheme. The four-to-six-year training opportunity offers young people a route to full qualification as an accountant.

I’m constantly out and about, learning from a range of people and businesses.”

Rory Brese, audit assistant, Johnston Carmichael.

Last year JC welcomed nearly 70 students in its summer intake, before going on to hire a further 30 throughout the remainder of the year.

Among those was Rory Brese, who was appointed after graduating from Glasgow University with a degree in accountancy and finance.

Mr Brese, now an audit assistant in JC’s Inverness office, said: “My favourite aspect of my role is getting to work with so many different people.

Rory Brese

“My day-to-day holds so much variety.

“Throughout my first year at Johnston Carmichael, I have worked with several clients, each one requiring a unique approach and knowledge base.

“A common misconception about working in accounting is that you are bound to your desk.

“That’s not true, I’m constantly out and about, learning from a range of people and businesses.”

JC, founded in 1936, has more than 850 staff and partners.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Business

North Sea platform at sunset.
Nearly 900 North Sea blocks up for grabs in 33rd UK oil and gas…
Isle of Mull Hotel & Spa
Isle of Mull Hotel & Spa scoops prestigious accolade in World Travel Awards
AMTE battery cell
Thurso-based AMTE Power inks manufacturing deal for 60,000 power cells annually
Burnside Brewery head brewer Steve Lewis.
Burnside brews winning formula as craft beer powers on
L-R Sophie Jones, Alex Hayes, Derek Mitchell and Andrew Stokes. Supplied: Drac Logistics
North-east haulage firm Caledonian Logistics sold to English buyer
Cairngorms.
Could natural heat miles below the Earth’s surface at Cairngorm Mountain be used as…
To go with story by Erikka Askeland. Don't betray us again: Why Scotland's two green freeports must be in Highlands and north-east Picture shows; Highlands and north-east . NA. Supplied by Michael McCosh/ DC Thomson Date; 02/09/2022
Two freeport bids have been selected behind closed doors – so what’s the delay?
Grant Gordon, founder and chairman of The Cabrach Trust.
Trust inks £3m deal with Moray coppersmith for new distillery
Anti-fracking demonstrators hold up a banner as Prime Minister Liz Truss delivers her keynote speech at the Conservative Party annual conference in Birmingham.
Truss speech at Tory conference targeted by anti-fracking protestors
The Apache-run Beryl Alpha platform.
300 workers vote for strikes across dozens of North Sea assets
2

Most Read

1
The crew of the Guiding Star were rescued in the North Sea. Image: MCA.
WATCH: Eight crew members rescued from North Sea after Peterhead fishing boat sinks after…
2
Staff, including Dillan James Carter on right, leave the cinema. Picture by Chris Sumner/DCT Media
Heartbroken Belmont Filmhouse staff describe moment ‘strangers came in and said we’d lost our…
2
3
CR0027315 An ambulance at A&E Accident and Emergency, ARI, Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 29-03-2021`
Fury as Aberdeen pensioner with broken hip forced to take taxi to hospital after…
4
anti-social behaviour
Chainsaws and fishing gear stolen from shed in Lhanbryde
5
Union Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen could be reopening "within weeks". Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
‘We are getting close… and I mean very close’: Union Terrace Gardens FULL reopening…
6
6
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin exchanges words with Hibs' Ryan Porteous at Easter Road.
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin receives EIGHT-match ban from Scottish FA for Ryan Porteous comments
7
The High Court in Edinburgh.
Remorseless Christmas Day rapist jailed for seven years
8
To go with story by Adele Merson. Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has failed to comment on a potential 10-year timeline to fully restore maternity services in Moray. Picture shows; Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin and Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. . N/A. Supplied by DCT Media. Date; Unknown
Moray maternity campaigners to get update after years without answers
9
Banffshire and Banffshire Coast
Aberdeenshire Council leader branded ‘village fool’ as administration strained over lack of official plan
10
Council bosses have pledged that "anything not right will be rectified" after "serious concerns" were raised about damage to granite steps and the quality of work at Union Terrace Gardens. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Damaged granite at £30m UTG site put down to ‘inevitable snagging’ by council chiefs
2

More from Press and Journal

North Sea platform at sunset.
Nearly 900 North Sea blocks up for grabs in 33rd UK oil and gas…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay heartened by ownership and honesty of Ross County players in wake of…
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has challenged his side to eradicate vulnerability at set-pieces
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin welcomes selection headache for New Firm derby... but won't be…
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds hails impact of 'revelation' Cammy Harper
Worrying Abut Money has been created to help people struggling to make ends meet. Image: PA.
Interactive online tool for money support launched in Moray
Martin MacDougall has been picking up litter in Inverness city centre for 35 years. Image: Martin MacDougall/ Facebook.
Inverness street cleaner sweeps up 35 years in the job
Shetland coastal erosion site
Prehistoric pottery and mysterious stone box gathered in Shetland to protect them from coastal…
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 3-2 loss to Motherwell.
'Extremely disappointed' Aberdeen to appeal Jim Goodwin's eight-match ban
Shetland flag waving in the air
Should Shaetlan be recognised as a language? UHI working on groundbreaking Shetland language plan
Justin Bieber is meant to perform in Aberdeen next year.
Justin Bieber postpones UK tour - including Aberdeen date

Editor's Picks