Johnston Carmichael says future leaders may be among record student intake

Johnston Carmichael (JC) has welcomed a record number of students this year, including school leavers, summer interns and graduates.

The 93-strong team of recruits will all train to become qualified accountants.

And they have been spurred on by the Aberdeen-based accountancy firm’s chief people officer, Martin Osler, with the encouraging words “some of them may be running the firm in the not-too distant future”.

This year’s total is the largest since the business was established almost 90 years ago and is part of JC’s commitment to “grow its own” leaders.

The recruits will be spread across the firm’s 13 offices, including those in Aberdeen, Elgin, Fraserburgh, Huntly, Inverness and Inverurie.

‘Nothing is impossible’

Mr Osler said: “It’s extremely encouraging that we have secured such a large intake of talented young individuals amid a very tight labour market.

“Recruiting, retaining and developing our people is a top priority for the firm as we seek to continue the high performance and high-quality services that distinguish us in the marketplace.

“I hope the young people who have joined us have a wonderful experience as they take their first steps towards developing their careers.

“And who knows, some of them may be running the firm in the not-too distant future.”

Mr Osler added: “A few months ago, we appointed a new vice-chairwoman, Lynne Walker, who joined the firm 17 years ago as a newly qualified accountant.

“Nothing is impossible for people with drive, determination and great skills.”

The latest recruits have all joined via the firm’s innovative JC Futures scheme. The four-to-six-year training opportunity offers young people a route to full qualification as an accountant.

I’m constantly out and about, learning from a range of people and businesses.” Rory Brese, audit assistant, Johnston Carmichael.

Last year JC welcomed nearly 70 students in its summer intake, before going on to hire a further 30 throughout the remainder of the year.

Among those was Rory Brese, who was appointed after graduating from Glasgow University with a degree in accountancy and finance.

Mr Brese, now an audit assistant in JC’s Inverness office, said: “My favourite aspect of my role is getting to work with so many different people.

“My day-to-day holds so much variety.

“Throughout my first year at Johnston Carmichael, I have worked with several clients, each one requiring a unique approach and knowledge base.

“A common misconception about working in accounting is that you are bound to your desk.

“That’s not true, I’m constantly out and about, learning from a range of people and businesses.”

JC, founded in 1936, has more than 850 staff and partners.