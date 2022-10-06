Scots bidders digging deep for Blackface sheep at Ulster sale

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish Blackface sheep breeders made their presence felt at the Ulster Ram Breeders’ Association show and sale at Ballymena, buying the top-priced lots in both the north and south-type sections.

The show and sale of north or Perth-type rams in the province has always attracted Scottish buyers, and this year was no exception with the section leader at 14,000gns, a shearling ram knocked down in a three-way split to Archie and Ben McKinnon of Cadogan Estates, Auchnacloich, Amulree, Dunkeld; Matthew Hamilton, Woolfords, West Calder; and David Baillie, Calla, in Lanarkshire.

The tup, from Sam Adams’ 700-ewe flock from Broughshane, was champion at the pre-sale show when judged by Aberdeenshire breeder Steven Smith, Scarhill, and reserve at Ballymena Show earlier in the season. He is by an 850gns Mark Smyth ram that goes back to a Tombreckachie tup bought at Stirling.

Ben McKinnon, shepherd at Auchnacloich for Cadogan Estates, who judged the ram lambs, then went to 10,000gns for his choice of lamb champion, from Sean Og McCusker, Castlewellan. He is by a 950gns Billy Grant-bred ram sold at Ballymena last year.

Top rams selling to Scotland

Other top ram lambs selling to Scotland included a 4,200gns entry from Billy Grant, Killaloo, purchased by Matthew Hamilton, Woolfords, and a 3,200gns lamb from Sam Adams, purchased by Stephen Duncan, Achdregnie, Glenlivet.

South or Lanark-type Blackface rams also met buoyant demand from Scottish breeders, with shearlings and lambs selling to 19,000gns and 28,000gns respectively.

The dearest from Oliver and Sean Brannigan of Glenbeg Blackies, Dungannon, sold to David Morrison, Dalwyne, Barr, Girvan. South-type shear-ling rams topped at 19,000gns by an entry from Eoin McKenna, Maghera, which sold in a three-way split to Alastair MacArthur, Nunnerie, Elvanfoot; Ian Hunter, Dalchirla, Muthill; and Alan Wight, Midlock, Crawford.

By the end of the day at the show, 83 Perth-type ram lambs averaged £1,436.86 with 48 shearling rams at £956.38. Lanarkshire-type saw 234 shearling rams average £1,206.38 with 98 ram lambs at £2,199.86.