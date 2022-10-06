Scots bidders digging deep for Blackface sheep at Ulster sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scots bidders digging deep for Blackface sheep at Ulster sale

By Reporter
October 6, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: October 6, 2022, 5:07 pm
The overall champion north-type ram, which made 14,000gns.
The overall champion north-type ram, which made 14,000gns.

Scottish Blackface sheep breeders made their presence felt at the Ulster Ram Breeders’ Association show and sale at Ballymena, buying the top-priced lots in both the north and south-type sections.

The show and sale of north or Perth-type rams in the province has always attracted Scottish buyers, and this year was no exception with the section leader at 14,000gns, a shearling ram knocked down in a three-way split to Archie and Ben McKinnon of Cadogan Estates, Auchnacloich, Amulree, Dunkeld; Matthew Hamilton, Woolfords, West Calder; and David Baillie, Calla, in Lanarkshire.

The tup, from Sam Adams’ 700-ewe flock from Broughshane, was champion at the pre-sale show when judged by Aberdeenshire breeder Steven Smith, Scarhill, and reserve at Ballymena Show earlier in the season. He is by an 850gns Mark Smyth ram that goes back to a Tombreckachie tup bought at Stirling.

Ben McKinnon, shepherd at Auchnacloich for Cadogan Estates, who judged the ram lambs, then went to 10,000gns for his choice of lamb champion, from Sean Og McCusker, Castlewellan. He is by a 950gns Billy Grant-bred ram sold at Ballymena last year.

Top rams selling to Scotland

Other top ram lambs selling to Scotland included a 4,200gns entry from Billy Grant, Killaloo, purchased by Matthew Hamilton, Woolfords, and a 3,200gns lamb from Sam Adams, purchased by Stephen Duncan, Achdregnie, Glenlivet.

South or Lanark-type Blackface rams also met buoyant demand from Scottish breeders, with shearlings and lambs selling to 19,000gns and 28,000gns respectively.

The dearest from Oliver and Sean Brannigan of Glenbeg Blackies, Dungannon, sold to David Morrison, Dalwyne, Barr, Girvan. South-type shear-ling rams topped at 19,000gns by an entry from Eoin McKenna, Maghera, which sold in a three-way split to Alastair MacArthur, Nunnerie, Elvanfoot; Ian Hunter, Dalchirla, Muthill; and Alan Wight, Midlock, Crawford.

By the end of the day at the show, 83 Perth-type ram lambs averaged £1,436.86 with 48 shearling rams at £956.38. Lanarkshire-type saw 234 shearling rams average £1,206.38 with 98 ram lambs at £2,199.86.

