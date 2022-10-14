Clachnacuddin FC pitches in with fellow Highland League teams to help with cost-of-living impact for fans and clubs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Clachnacuddin FC says Highland League teams are putting aside their on-the-pitch rivalries to find effective cost solutions to ease pressures facing both clubs and fans.

Rapidly rising energy costs, coupled with soaring inflation are seeing clubs and fans feeling the pinch, leading to some serious collaboration between the 18-strong league.

Initiatives such as bringing forward some kick-off times from 3pm to 2pm to save on floodlighting costs have already been implemented, while everything from changing to LED illumination and using solar roof panels is also being mulled.

“We contacted most of the clubs with whom we have got games to the end of the season and most of them said we are up for a 2pm kick-off,” Clachnacuddin chairman Alex Chisholm told the Press and Journal, adding: “We are helping each other out.”

Early kick-off times

Clachnacuddin will start four winter matches at an earlier Saturday kick-off time in a bid to cut floodlight costs.

The usual 3pm starts have been brought forward by an hour for their league fixtures against Huntly on November 19, Keith on December 10, Banks o’ Dee on January 21, and Forres Mechanics on February 4.

“We just thought it was the right thing to do to reduce costs – the fans and players are totally behind it,” said Mr Chisholm adding: ” We have not met one person who said it was not a good idea – that says a lot.

“At the moment, the agreement (kick-offs) is until the end of the season and we have a league meeting and will discuss this a group.

“I don’t think anyone can work out where it will work out in a year’s time.

“We have done it before in one-off situations and I think it makes sense for us just to cut down on expenditure.”

In a special Press and Journal report last month, chairmen spelled out the need for action with the bill in some cases being £5 per minute to keep the lights on at matches.

Based in the Merkinch area of Inverness, Clachnacuddin or the ‘Lilywhites’ plays at Grant Street Park – home since the ground opened in 1886.

The stadium has a maximum capacity of 3,000 spectators many of whom will be feeling the squeeze as inflation increasingly bites into pay packets, while the club also has to factor in its youth set-up, playing throughout the age levels, including the under-16, under-18, north of Scotland under-20 and women’s team.

Mr Chisholm said there had been “no noticeable change in home attendances” this season so far and while interest in hospitality remained at “good levels,” the club would monitor the situation as the winter progresses.

Main short sponsor the Orion Group “continues to support the club as it has done for over 10 years” and other commercial sponsorship “remains healthy.”

The Clach chairman added the club would evaluate changing from halogen lighting to LED and although that would entail “quite a substantial outlay,” the switch could improve efficiency.

Solar panels could be a further option

“We are keen to look at other options,” said Mr Chisholm adding: “If something is going to help the club, then absolutely. We are just looking at asking around, to suss out if there is something available.

“We will look at solar panels. We have got a substantial roof that probably faces the right way (for sun) so it is a case of looking at that and somebody coming down and assessing it. That is a project we are looking at.”

Given the Lilywhites’ geographical position in the north, travel is clearly a cost issue as the club is on the road a significant amount with all its various squads to field, while landlords Highland Council have also been supportive.

Mr Chisholm said: “We have guys on the road every weekend. Orion Group is our main shirt sponsor and have been for years now. So we have access to minibuses, which has been a massive help for us.

“Highland Council are our landlords, we had a chat with them and that is certainly something we are going to develop, there is communication there.

“We want to improve the ground and the council came to us and asked how they could help.”

The club is not looking to pass on its increased costs to supporters and is stressing the collegiate nature of the Highland League to see its members through the current challenging times.

“I keep coming back to it, but the strength of the Highland League is if there is a way we can help each other, we will, said Mr Chisholm adding: “We travel long distances every week and we have challenges.

“Every club has, so if we can help each other out, then yes, it is beneficial.”