Aberdeen-based Orka harnesses sun power to aid net zero goal

By Simon Warburton
October 14, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: October 14, 2022, 1:24 pm
Duncan Booth, managing director of ORKA with renewables solutions manager, Tero Luoma.
From left, Orka Solutions MD Duncan Booth with renewables solutions manager, Tero Luoma.

Aberdeen-based Orka has added solar PV (photovoltaics) and battery storage systems to its energy-efficient solutions as part of plans to help businesses work towards net zero targets.

The company, which launched in June with electric vehicle chargers, has introduced the additional services as energy prices continue to soar.

By adding solar PV and battery storage systems to Orka’s portfolio, the company says customers can “harness clean, natural energy at all times, even during inadequate daylight,” allowing them to take advantage of a 0p/kWh tariff.

solar panels and wind generators under blue sky at sunset;
Solar energy is clean energy.

The Westhill-based firm was originally established as a division of smart technology company Kore Solutions but now trades on its own as Orka.

Managing director Duncan Booth said: “I first launched Orka in June 2022 to make the switch to driving an electric vehicle more accessible through increased charging points at workplaces.

“However, following the rise in energy prices, I realised a strong need for a broader range of energy-efficient solutions that would positively impact a building’s overall operational cost.

People are feeling effects of energy crisis”

Orka Solutions MD Duncan Booth

“While Scotland’s net zero target of 2045 is the ultimate goal to work towards, right now we also need to be able to support people who are feeling the effects of the energy crisis.

“Education plays a big part in progressing the installation of renewable technology. It’s part of our service to form strong relationships with our clients, assess their needs and look at the broader picture, advising them on changes they can make to lower their operational costs.

Electric vehicle charger with image of plug-in on ground.
Orka Solutions launched in June with electric vehicle chargers.

“Renewable technology requires an initial investment, but it’s one of the few investments that pose no risk, making it a secure and safe alternative energy source.”

Green solutions for building energy needs

To help cater for customer demand and lead the new services, Orka has appointed Tero Luoma as its renewable solutions manager.

Previously an automation and control engineer working on controls and monitoring systems for drilling rigs, Tero switched to renewables in 2016.

Mr Luoma said: “With Orka being a newly-established business, I’m excited to be in a position where I can assist in building the company’s overall vision.

“We have a clear vision on how Orka can revolutionise this sector in Scotland and how we want the company to grow.

“We aim to help businesses better understand their premises. By analysing their total building energy usage, we can establish greener solutions such as solar, battery or EV charging, which will help lower their costs and carbon footprint.”

