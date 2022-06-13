Kore targets lucrative EV charging market for new revenue stream

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kore targets lucrative EV charging market for new revenue stream

By Keith Findlay
June 13, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 13, 2022, 12:01 pm
Kore Solutions managing director Duncan Booth charging an EV.
Kore Solutions managing director Duncan Booth charging an EV.

Smart technology firm Kore Solutions is anticipating a revenue boost worth up to £750,000 from its new electric vehicle (EV) charging division.

The company aims to deliver “affordable charging solutions” to consumers and businesses throughout Scotland.

As well as the expected 30-50% increase in annual turnover over the next three years, from a figure of £1.5 million in 2021, Kore is predicting it will need to take on up to four new staff.

Kore, based in Westhill, near Aberdeen, was launched in 2012.

It designs and delivers smart technology services to businesses  throughout Scotland.

Until now, the company has been mainly focused on helping clients improve their operations, security and building “intelligence” with its smart technology.

Orka launched to meet growing demand for charging tech

Its new division, called Orka, is aimed at meeting growing demand for charging accessibility and “employee expectation” as more people transition to EVs.

According to Kore, it will provide a turnkey approach to the installation of EV chargers, from initial assessment and design to installation and ongoing maintenance.

Kore managing director Duncan Booth said the launch of Orka would be the catalyst for organic expansion into a growing market.

Mr Booth added: “With the government drive towards net-zero and the estimated 18 million electric vehicles that will be on the road by 2030, there is definitely a growing requirement for adequate EV charging facilities.

“What we will offer through Orka will very much complement the work we currently do.”

Figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders show UK sales of new EVs increased by more than 40% in April, compared with a year earlier, while diesel and petrol car sales decreased by 50% and 23% respectively over the same period.

While many drivers of EVs will already have a home charger, a growing numbers of workplaces are installing the power points, both as a means of improving their green credentials and attracting staff.

Meanwhile, retailers, hotels and entertainment venues are looking to install chargers in order to attract consumers.

Orka is registered with the UK Government’s Office for Zero Emission Vehicles (scheme for both domestic and commercial installations.

