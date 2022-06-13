Kore targets lucrative EV charging market for new revenue stream

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Smart technology firm Kore Solutions is anticipating a revenue boost worth up to £750,000 from its new electric vehicle (EV) charging division.

The company aims to deliver “affordable charging solutions” to consumers and businesses throughout Scotland.

As well as the expected 30-50% increase in annual turnover over the next three years, from a figure of £1.5 million in 2021, Kore is predicting it will need to take on up to four new staff.

Kore, based in Westhill, near Aberdeen, was launched in 2012.

It designs and delivers smart technology services to businesses throughout Scotland.

Until now, the company has been mainly focused on helping clients improve their operations, security and building “intelligence” with its smart technology.

Orka launched to meet growing demand for charging tech

Its new division, called Orka, is aimed at meeting growing demand for charging accessibility and “employee expectation” as more people transition to EVs.

According to Kore, it will provide a turnkey approach to the installation of EV chargers, from initial assessment and design to installation and ongoing maintenance.

Kore Solutions is a knowledge-led, value-driven service organisation with international reach that designs innovative in-building solutions to deliver a secure, safe and efficient environment for occupants #integrated #building #solutions [info@kore-solutions.co.uk] pic.twitter.com/7tVH2Q4kf1 — Kore Solutions (@kore_solutions) February 28, 2020

Kore managing director Duncan Booth said the launch of Orka would be the catalyst for organic expansion into a growing market.

Mr Booth added: “With the government drive towards net-zero and the estimated 18 million electric vehicles that will be on the road by 2030, there is definitely a growing requirement for adequate EV charging facilities.

“What we will offer through Orka will very much complement the work we currently do.”

Figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders show UK sales of new EVs increased by more than 40% in April, compared with a year earlier, while diesel and petrol car sales decreased by 50% and 23% respectively over the same period.

While many drivers of EVs will already have a home charger, a growing numbers of workplaces are installing the power points, both as a means of improving their green credentials and attracting staff.

Meanwhile, retailers, hotels and entertainment venues are looking to install chargers in order to attract consumers.

Orka is registered with the UK Government’s Office for Zero Emission Vehicles (scheme for both domestic and commercial installations.