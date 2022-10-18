One little shoebox can go a very long way…

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
One little shoebox can go a very long way…

In partnership with Blythswood Care
October 18, 2022, 11:05 am
children receiving a Christmas shoebox from Blythswood

Imagine receiving an unexpected present. A colourfully wrapped shoebox full of thoughtful little presents. A notebook, some new socks, a hand-knitted woolly hat. Just a small gesture, yet one that carries a big meaning. It’s a sign that someone cares.

For someone living in poverty, a shoebox full of gifts can make a huge difference. All those little things that we take for granted, like a new toothbrush or a scarf, are luxury items for many people living at the poorest edges of society.

At Blythswood, a Christian charity based in Scotland, one of the most important campaigns of the year is the Christmas Shoe Box Appeal. It’s a chance for people living in the UK to send a message of hope to some of Europe’s most vulnerable people living in poverty.

old woman smiling when receiving a Christmas shoebox
By filling a shoebox with simple things you can bring hope this Christmas.

Each year, Blythswood Care collects many thousands of shoeboxes packed with gifts at various collection points and take them right to where they’re needed the most. Countries like Ukraine, Albania, Bulgaria, Hungary, Kosovo, Moldova, Romania and Serbia. With the war in Ukraine and the price of fuel soaring everywhere, 2022 has been an incredibly difficult year. People at Blythswood want to make this their biggest appeal yet.

How to make a Christmas Shoebox

Packing a shoebox is easy to do, and it’s a great way to teach kids about the message of Christmas. Blythswood explains how to do it in 5 simple steps:

  1. Find a shoebox. Decide who you’re filling it for, a boy, girl, teenager, man or woman. If you don’t have a shoebox, try asking a shoe shop if they’ve any spare or we can help sourcing your own shoebox.
  2. Wrap your box. The lid needs to be removable as customs will have to check the contents!
  3. Pack your box. There are some essential items that we’d like you to include: toothbrush and toothpaste, a hat, scarf or gloves, soap, new underwear, socks or tights. Then you can choose! For kids: a small toy, a game, cards. For adults: shampoo, shaving foam or razors, sanitary products, make-up. Household items: candles, tools, sewing equipment. Stationery: pens, pencils, rulers, rubbers, notebooks, colouring books. Clothes: jumpers, pyjamas, shirts. Remember to remove any plastic and cardboard packaging.
  4. Print the shoebox checklist Tick everything you’ve included. Attach it to the lid of your box using sticky tape. Secure the lid with rubber bands.
  5. Deliver your shoebox to us. We will be collecting from many locations across the UK throughout October and November. Visit Blythswood website for details of the locations.

Blythswood

Blythswood is a Christian charity. Their mission is to transform lives through the impact of education, community action and gospel activities. The charity work takes place in some of the poorest regions in the world. Blythswood works with local partners and communities to respond to educational, physical, emotional and spiritual needs.

Little kid receiving a Christmas shoebox
Packing a shoebox is easy to do, and it’s a great way to teach kids about the message of Christmas.

Want to help this charity make this their biggest shoebox campaign yet? Share this article, spread the word or you can register to the Shoe Box Appeal registration page to receive leaflets or download posters to print and display. Let’s make a big difference this Christmas.

By donating a shoebox, you’ll help send a real message of hope this Christmas. Your gifts will spread smiles, and your gifts will be used for years to come by men, women, teenagers and children living in extremely difficult circumstances.
Show them you care. Send a shoebox.

Visit Blythswood website to learn more about the charity.

