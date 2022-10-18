One little shoebox can go a very long way…

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Imagine receiving an unexpected present. A colourfully wrapped shoebox full of thoughtful little presents. A notebook, some new socks, a hand-knitted woolly hat. Just a small gesture, yet one that carries a big meaning. It’s a sign that someone cares.

For someone living in poverty, a shoebox full of gifts can make a huge difference. All those little things that we take for granted, like a new toothbrush or a scarf, are luxury items for many people living at the poorest edges of society.

At Blythswood, a Christian charity based in Scotland, one of the most important campaigns of the year is the Christmas Shoe Box Appeal. It’s a chance for people living in the UK to send a message of hope to some of Europe’s most vulnerable people living in poverty.

Each year, Blythswood Care collects many thousands of shoeboxes packed with gifts at various collection points and take them right to where they’re needed the most. Countries like Ukraine, Albania, Bulgaria, Hungary, Kosovo, Moldova, Romania and Serbia. With the war in Ukraine and the price of fuel soaring everywhere, 2022 has been an incredibly difficult year. People at Blythswood want to make this their biggest appeal yet.

How to make a Christmas Shoebox

Packing a shoebox is easy to do, and it’s a great way to teach kids about the message of Christmas. Blythswood explains how to do it in 5 simple steps:

Find a shoebox. Decide who you’re filling it for, a boy, girl, teenager, man or woman. If you don’t have a shoebox, try asking a shoe shop if they’ve any spare or we can help sourcing your own shoebox. Wrap your box. The lid needs to be removable as customs will have to check the contents! Pack your box. There are some essential items that we’d like you to include: toothbrush and toothpaste, a hat, scarf or gloves, soap, new underwear, socks or tights. Then you can choose! For kids: a small toy, a game, cards. For adults: shampoo, shaving foam or razors, sanitary products, make-up. Household items: candles, tools, sewing equipment. Stationery: pens, pencils, rulers, rubbers, notebooks, colouring books. Clothes: jumpers, pyjamas, shirts. Remember to remove any plastic and cardboard packaging. Print the shoebox checklist. Tick everything you’ve included. Attach it to the lid of your box using sticky tape. Secure the lid with rubber bands. Deliver your shoebox to us. We will be collecting from many locations across the UK throughout October and November. Visit Blythswood website for details of the locations.

Blythswood

Blythswood is a Christian charity. Their mission is to transform lives through the impact of education, community action and gospel activities. The charity work takes place in some of the poorest regions in the world. Blythswood works with local partners and communities to respond to educational, physical, emotional and spiritual needs.

Want to help this charity make this their biggest shoebox campaign yet? Share this article, spread the word or you can register to the Shoe Box Appeal registration page to receive leaflets or download posters to print and display. Let’s make a big difference this Christmas.

By donating a shoebox, you’ll help send a real message of hope this Christmas. Your gifts will spread smiles, and your gifts will be used for years to come by men, women, teenagers and children living in extremely difficult circumstances.

Show them you care. Send a shoebox.

Visit Blythswood website to learn more about the charity.