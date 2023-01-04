New trade deal to boost Isle of Harris Distillers sales in Australia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New trade deal to boost Isle of Harris Distillers sales in Australia

By Kelly Wilson
January 4, 2023, 11:45 am
Isle of Harris distillery looking to increase sales in Australia. Image: Grayling
Isle of Harris distillery looking to increase sales in Australia. Image: Grayling

Isle of Harris Distillers is looking to strengthen its growth in the Australian market thanks to a newly announced trade deal.

Tariffs on all products going to Australia, which currently sits at five per cent, are due to be removed under the UK-Australia free trade agreement (FTA).

The deal will see the reduction of tariffs on 100% of UK goods exports to zero, benefitting the 825 businesses in Scotland that already exported £333 million worth of goods to Australia in 2021.

Isle of Harris Distillers managing director Simon Erlanger believes the move will lead to more sales and boost its brand Down Under.

The company produces Isle of Harris gin at its Tarbert-based factory.

Eliminating tariffs makes gin easier to sell

Mr Erlanger said: “Australia is already one of our larger markets, so we’ve been keen to grow our business there as much as possible.

“That’s exactly what the free trade agreement between the UK and Australia allows us to do. By eliminating tariffs it makes our gin easier to sell, and we’re keen to make the most of this over the coming year.

Simon Erlanger, managing director of Isle of Harris Gin
Simon Erlanger, managing director of Isle of Harris Gin

“We know that there’s a huge market down under for high quality gin such as ours, and we look forward to more Australians being able to enjoy a refreshing Isle of Harris Gin in their G&T in 2023 and beyond.”

Effects of Brexit and Covid-19

Government figures published last year showed exports of British gin remain below pre-pandemic levels after the double whammy of Covid-19 and Brexit hit the industry.

Data from HMRC shows that the total value of UK gin exports in 2021 was £541.5 million – a fall of around 20 per cent since 2019.

Exports to the EU have taken one of the largest hits – they reached £228 million in 2021, down by more than a quarter since 2019.

In 2021, the UK exported £21.3 million of gin to Australia – less than a tenth of what was sent to the EU.

The UK-Australia deal is the first new trade deal the UK has negotiated from scratch since Brexit.

It is expected to increase trade with Australia by 53%, boost the UK economy by £2.3 billion and add £900 million to household wages in the long run.

It will also ensure food and drink products exit customs quickly, so businesses can have certainty and ship with ease when exporting products to Australia.

Trade deal provides opportunity for businesses

Trade secretary Kemi Badenoch said: “Aussies can look forward to enjoying tariff-free British gin and tonics, made by fantastic exporters like Isle of Harris and Fever-Tree, next Christmas and New Year.”

Isle of Harris Distillers have been exporting their award-winning gin to Australia since 2016.

They currently export to 23 markets, with their first pallets having just arrived in China.

Last month it was announced a £10 million funding package had been secured to boost international expansion plans.

The finance from HSBC UK  will be used to widen the company’s distribution of Isle of Harris Gin and, when launched, its Hearach malt whisky to more than 20 international markets including the US, Canada, France and Germany.

Tags

Conversation

