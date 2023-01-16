Johnston Carmichael says new report can help ease cost-of-living crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Johnston Carmichael says new report can help ease cost-of-living crisis

By Keith Findlay
January 16, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 16, 2023, 12:13 pm
"Ultimately, the report’s recommendations will be to the future benefit of customers in financially vulnerable circumstances" - Ewan Fleming, of Johnston Carmichael. Image: Big Partnership
"Ultimately, the report's recommendations will be to the future benefit of customers in financially vulnerable circumstances" - Ewan Fleming, of Johnston Carmichael. Image: Big Partnership

Some of the measures that were introduced by banks to help customers through the Covid pandemic need to return as the cost-of-living crisis tightens its grip, according to a new report from Johnston Carmichael.

The Aberdeen-based accountancy firm carried out research into the “positive impact” of banks’ customer support during the pandemic.

And it teamed up with Fair4All Finance, a UK Government-backed, not-for-profit organisation which strives to improve access to affordable credit, to produce the final report.

Pandemic lessons

The document – Banking response to Covid-19: How the pandemic gives us lessons that
can help people in vulnerable circumstances now – sets out a series of recommendations for banks, building societies and other lenders.

These include:

  • Widening credit options to support customers in financially vulnerable circumstances. The report says many customers on low or flexible incomes need access to personal loans of less than £1,000 and which can be repaid within a year.
  • Reintroducing an offer of a £500 interest-free overdraft to all customers who need it and where it would be appropriate for their circumstances.
  • Providing a wide and flexible support and forbearance offer, including increased use of payment deferrals and interest holidays to customers facing financial difficulties
  • Taking further steps to communicate with customers via their preferred channels, using clear language, and carrying out proactive monitoring to spot early signs of financial stress or vulnerability “at a customer level and not just a product level”.

Fair4All Finance chief executive Sacha Romanovitch said: “Banks went above and beyond to help customers during the pandemic without it being detrimental to their results.”

She added: “The current cost of living is creating financial pressures for millions of people.

“Banks have a real opportunity to offer tailored and new services to help those in financially vulnerable circumstances. The customer loyalty this can create is an opportunity that must not be missed.”

Anyone can find themselves in need of such help, Ms Romanovitch said, adding: “Circumstances such as ill health, unstable incomes and a lack of savings can all cause financial vulnerability.

“Life events like losing a job, separation or bereavement can put a strain on finances and affect wellbeing.”

Ewen Fleming, partner and head of financial services consulting, Johnston Carmichael, said: “It has been a pleasure to partner with Fair4All Finance on this important piece of research looking at the measures put in place by the FCA (Financial Conduct Authority) and the banking sector during the Covid-19 pandemic and the difference they made.

Banks’ speedy Covid support

“It is particularly pleasing to note the broadly positive reaction from customers who sought support during this period, helped by the speed that support measures were put in place – especially given the scale of the operational challenges that banking institutions faced during the first lockdown.

“Ultimately, the report’s recommendations will be to the future benefit of customers in financially vulnerable circumstances.”

Anyone can find themselves struggling financially and many more people are getting into debt amid the cost-of-living crisis. Image: PA

Johnston Carmichael’s research included banking and consumer surveys.

Lloyds Banking Group, NatWest Group and Yorkshire Building Society also took part in the project.

The aim was to understand the impact of support measures like payment holidays and interest-free overdrafts on customers and the financial institutions themselves.

